6 hair mistakes can cause acne on your face

Leaving your hair down when you sleep

You’ve applied butter and oils to your hair and so it’s not advisable to leave them so they touch your face. Constant contact with your face will end up causing acne. Hold your hair up in a loose ponytail or put it in a hair bonnet.

Product application technique

If you have to spray product unto your hair, the chances of the product being on your face will be high so you can either cover your face while the spraying is being done or apply the product to your palms before applying it to your hair. The second method helps you control the amount of product being put in the hair and will definitely not land on your face.

Doing bangs

Bangs sit directly on your forehead and so they constantly have access to your skin. The natural oils from your hair can actually irritate your skin and cause breakouts. Try to reduce the number of times you do this hairstyle.

Showering in the wrong order

If you like to wash your hair in the bathroom, it’s advisable to wash the hair before you wash the rest of your body. This is to get all the hair products off your skin.

Using hair accessories often

If you wear hair accessories like scarves and bandanas, make sure they’re not too tight and you wash them regularly to get rid of the sweat and oils as they’re capable of clogging pores, leading to acne near the hairline.

