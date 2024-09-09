8 early signs of cervical cancer most women ignore

1. Unusual vaginal bleeding

One of the most common early signs of cervical cancer is abnormal bleeding between periods, after sex, or after menopause. Many women may dismiss this as irregular periods or hormonal changes, but it’s important to take note of any unusual bleeding patterns.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Unusual vaginal discharge

While discharge can vary throughout your menstrual cycle, cervical cancer can cause an abnormal discharge that is watery, pink or has a foul smell. Any significant change in the consistency, color, or odor of your discharge should not be ignored.

3. Pain during intercourse

Experiencing pain during sexual intercourse is often a sign that something is wrong. While it can be attributed to various conditions, pain during sex can also be an early warning of cervical cancer due to irritation or growths on the cervix.

It's normal to feel a little sore after sex, but soreness should never reach the point of actual pain.People with vaginas often experience soreness after a long session of intercourse, but if the pain is significant, it could be a sign of an autoimmune disorder, endometriosis, among other things."Sex should not hurt, besides maybe a little soreness after a long or hard sexual session," Jessa Zimmerman, a certified sex therapist and author of "Sex Without Stress," previously told Insider. "If the pain is consistently a problem, you should absolutely see a doctor."Listen to your body and determine whether the soreness is an appropriate reaction to your recent sexual activity or if it's something more, Zimmerman said. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Pelvic pain

Persistent pelvic pain that isn’t related to your menstrual cycle or other common conditions like infections or endometriosis may be a sign of cervical cancer. If the pain is constant or occurs at unusual times, it’s important to consult a doctor.

5. Painful urination

Cervical cancer can cause discomfort or a burning sensation when urinating, often mistaken for a urinary tract infection (UTI). If you experience this symptom without the presence of a UTI, it’s worth checking in with your healthcare provider.

6. Fatigue

ADVERTISEMENT

Constant fatigue without a clear reason could also be an early sign. While fatigue is a common issue for many people, when it occurs alongside other symptoms, it may indicate that something is wrong with your health.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Unexplained weight loss

Unintended weight loss, especially when accompanied by other symptoms, may signal a serious health issue, including cervical cancer. If you notice you’re losing weight without trying, it’s important to seek medical advice.

8. Leg pain or swelling

ADVERTISEMENT

Cervical cancer can cause the cervix to become enlarged, which may press on surrounding nerves, leading to leg pain or swelling. If you experience unexplained leg pain or swelling that persists, it could be a symptom worth investigating.

Pulse Nigeria