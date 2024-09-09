ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

8 early signs of cervical cancer most women ignore

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable types of cancer, yet many women often miss the early signs.

Early signs of cervical cancer most women ignore [cancer]
Early signs of cervical cancer most women ignore [cancer]

The symptoms can be subtle and easy to overlook, which is why it’s crucial to stay informed and undergo regular screenings. Here are some early signs of cervical cancer that women often miss:

Recommended articles

One of the most common early signs of cervical cancer is abnormal bleeding between periods, after sex, or after menopause. Many women may dismiss this as irregular periods or hormonal changes, but it’s important to take note of any unusual bleeding patterns.

Unusual vaginal bleeding [Glamour]
Unusual vaginal bleeding [Glamour] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

While discharge can vary throughout your menstrual cycle, cervical cancer can cause an abnormal discharge that is watery, pink or has a foul smell. Any significant change in the consistency, color, or odor of your discharge should not be ignored.

Experiencing pain during sexual intercourse is often a sign that something is wrong. While it can be attributed to various conditions, pain during sex can also be an early warning of cervical cancer due to irritation or growths on the cervix.

Pain during intercourse
Pain during intercourse It's normal to feel a little sore after sex, but soreness should never reach the point of actual pain.People with vaginas often experience soreness after a long session of intercourse, but if the pain is significant, it could be a sign of an autoimmune disorder, endometriosis, among other things."Sex should not hurt, besides maybe a little soreness after a long or hard sexual session," Jessa Zimmerman, a certified sex therapist and author of "Sex Without Stress," previously told Insider. "If the pain is consistently a problem, you should absolutely see a doctor."Listen to your body and determine whether the soreness is an appropriate reaction to your recent sexual activity or if it's something more, Zimmerman said. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Persistent pelvic pain that isn’t related to your menstrual cycle or other common conditions like infections or endometriosis may be a sign of cervical cancer. If the pain is constant or occurs at unusual times, it’s important to consult a doctor.

Cervical cancer can cause discomfort or a burning sensation when urinating, often mistaken for a urinary tract infection (UTI). If you experience this symptom without the presence of a UTI, it’s worth checking in with your healthcare provider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constant fatigue without a clear reason could also be an early sign. While fatigue is a common issue for many people, when it occurs alongside other symptoms, it may indicate that something is wrong with your health.

Persistent fatigue can be a sign [iStock]
Persistent fatigue can be a sign [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Unintended weight loss, especially when accompanied by other symptoms, may signal a serious health issue, including cervical cancer. If you notice you’re losing weight without trying, it’s important to seek medical advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cervical cancer can cause the cervix to become enlarged, which may press on surrounding nerves, leading to leg pain or swelling. If you experience unexplained leg pain or swelling that persists, it could be a symptom worth investigating.

Leg swelling[Shutterstock]
Leg swelling[Shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria

If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s essential to see your doctor immediately for further evaluation. Regular Pap smears and HPV tests are key to early detection and can help prevent cervical cancer from progressing. Stay informed, listen to your body, and prioritise your health.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to lighten dark underarms and thighs using these 3 ingredients

How to lighten dark underarms and thighs using these 3 ingredients

Skin-to-skin contact is known as Kangaroo care [NPR]

Why newborn babies are immediately placed on their mother's chest

Facial expressions and meanings [istockphoto]

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

6 chronic health issues that are caused by galamsey

6 chronic health issues that are caused by galamsey