ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 early signs of swollen appendix

Samiah Ogunlowo

If you experience these symptoms, especially if they worsen over time, it is crucial to consult a healthcare professional immediately to prevent serious complications.

Appendicitis can lead to serious complications [iStock]
Appendicitis can lead to serious complications [iStock]

Appendicitis is a medical condition that occurs when the appendix, a small pouch attached to the large intestine, becomes inflamed.

Recommended articles

If left untreated, a swollen appendix can rupture and lead to serious complications.

Early detection is crucial for preventing this from happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are three early signs of a swollen appendix that you should be aware of:

The most common and initial symptom of a swollen appendix is pain that starts near the belly button and then shifts to the lower right side of the abdomen. This pain is usually sharp and increases in intensity over time. It may also worsen with movement, coughing, or sneezing.

As the appendix becomes inflamed, it can trigger nausea and vomiting. These symptoms often accompany the abdominal pain and can be mistaken for a stomach bug or food poisoning. However, when combined with localised pain in the lower right abdomen, they may signal a swollen appendix.

ADVERTISEMENT
A swollen appendix can trigger nausea and vomiting [iStock]
A swollen appendix can trigger nausea and vomiting [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

A low-grade fever often develops as the body attempts to fight the infection caused by an inflamed appendix. Additionally, digestive issues such as bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea can occur. These symptoms, coupled with abdominal pain, are strong indicators of appendicitis.

Recognising the early signs of a swollen appendix, such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, fever, and digestive issues, is essential for seeking prompt medical attention.

If you experience these symptoms, especially if they worsen over time, it's crucial to consult a healthcare professional immediately to prevent serious complications.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The male biological clock [huff post]

Male biological clock: Here's the age sperm quality in men starts declining

Places never to keep perfume [freepik]

Never keep perfume bottles in these 4 places if you want them to last longer

Self-examination in the shower [BlackDoctororg]

Scientists say it's not necessary to bath twice daily, here's why

The golden blood is extremely valuable [Hella Life]

This blood type is so rare that only 43 people have it in the world