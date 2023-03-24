FDA cautions against certain eyedrop brands as 3 die, 8 go blind

The FDA in a statement said US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) disclosed the news to the authority.

The incident has, therefore, been classified as an outbreak.

According to the FDA, although the products have not been registered in Ghana anyone who is using any of the products should stop them with immediate effect and “submit them to any of the FDA offices nationwide.”

“Anyone who has used these recalled products and is experiencing any symptoms should contact a healthcare professional immediately.

“Reported symptoms include yellow, green or clear discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, redness, feeling of something in the eye, increase sensitivity to light and blurred visions,” parts of the statement read.

The FDA further assured the public to work earnestly to ensure that only safe and effective medical products are available in Ghana.

