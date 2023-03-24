ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

FDA cautions against certain eyedrop brands as 3 die, 8 go blind

Berlinda Entsie

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the public against the usage of two brands of eyedrops, Ezricare Artificial tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial tears.

FDA statement
FDA statement

This comes after the products caused the death of three persons and vision loss in eight patients.

Recommended articles

The FDA in a statement said US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) disclosed the news to the authority.

The incident has, therefore, been classified as an outbreak.

According to the FDA, although the products have not been registered in Ghana anyone who is using any of the products should stop them with immediate effect and “submit them to any of the FDA offices nationwide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyone who has used these recalled products and is experiencing any symptoms should contact a healthcare professional immediately.

“Reported symptoms include yellow, green or clear discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, redness, feeling of something in the eye, increase sensitivity to light and blurred visions,” parts of the statement read.

The FDA further assured the public to work earnestly to ensure that only safe and effective medical products are available in Ghana.

FDA statement
FDA statement Pulse Ghana
FDA statement
FDA statement Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to reach the G-spot [Healthline]

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

Penis size

For men: 5 habits can lead to penis shrinkage

Banana peel

6 benefits of banana peel to the skin

Rice water

How to use rice water for hair growth, 3 best tips