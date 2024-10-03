How long does it take for HIV/AIDS symptoms to show? - 4 things you should know

Acute HIV symptoms (2-4 weeks after exposure)

In the early stages of HIV, also known as acute HIV or primary infection, symptoms may appear within 2-4 weeks of exposure.

These symptoms can resemble those of the flu, including fever, sore throat, fatigue, swollen glands, and muscle aches. However, not everyone experiences these early symptoms, and some people may not notice them at all.

Asymptomatic period (Months to years)

After the initial acute phase, the virus enters a stage called clinical latency, where it becomes less active in the body. This period can last anywhere from several months to over a decade without any noticeable symptoms.

Even though the person may feel fine, the virus is still replicating, and it's crucial to seek medical treatment to prevent progression.

Advanced HIV symptoms (Progression to AIDS)

If HIV is left untreated, it can progress to AIDS over time. Symptoms associated with AIDS include rapid weight loss, persistent fevers or night sweats, prolonged swelling of lymph nodes, chronic diarrhoea, unusual infections, and sores on the mouth or genitals.

This stage marks a severe weakening of the immune system, making the person vulnerable to infections and certain cancers.

Importance of testing and early treatment

It’s important to note that the only way to confirm an HIV infection is through testing. Regular testing is crucial, especially if you've been exposed to risk factors, as early detection allows for early treatment.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) can help manage the virus, improve health outcomes, and prevent the progression to AIDS.

