How to maintain your weight even if you eat a lot

Choose nutrient-dense foods

Choose foods high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats, like vegetables, lean meats, legumes, nuts, and seeds. These foods keep you full for longer and help regulate your appetite.

Control portion sizes

Even if you love to eat, moderating your portion sizes can prevent overeating. Try using smaller plates and serving sizes to keep your overall calorie intake in check.

Stay active

Regular physical activity, such as walking, running, swimming, or even dancing, can burn off extra calories and help balance out the food you consume. Strength training can also build muscle, which increases your metabolism.

Drink plenty of water

Drinking water before and during meals can help you feel full, reducing the amount you eat. Staying hydrated also helps your body function properly and can prevent unnecessary snacking.

Eat mindfully

Slow down while eating to enjoy your food and recognise when you are full. Mindful eating can help you avoid overeating and make healthier food choices.

Prioritise sleep and reduce stress

Lack of sleep and high stress can lead to weight gain, as they may increase cravings for unhealthy foods. Ensure you get enough rest and find ways to relax and manage stress.

Limit processed foods and sugary drinks

Even if you're eating a lot, avoiding high-calorie processed snacks, sugary drinks, and junk food will help maintain your weight, as these foods add extra calories without much nutrition.

