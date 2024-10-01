ADVERTISEMENT
How to maintain your weight even if you eat a lot

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Maintaining your weight while eating a lot is possible by making mindful choices and adopting some healthy habits.

With the right approach, you can enjoy your meals without compromising your health or adding extra pounds. Here are some effective tips to help you balance your food intake and prevent weight gain.

Choose foods high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats, like vegetables, lean meats, legumes, nuts, and seeds. These foods keep you full for longer and help regulate your appetite.

Even if you love to eat, moderating your portion sizes can prevent overeating. Try using smaller plates and serving sizes to keep your overall calorie intake in check.

Moderating your portion sizes can prevent overeating [iStock]
Regular physical activity, such as walking, running, swimming, or even dancing, can burn off extra calories and help balance out the food you consume. Strength training can also build muscle, which increases your metabolism.

Drinking water before and during meals can help you feel full, reducing the amount you eat. Staying hydrated also helps your body function properly and can prevent unnecessary snacking.

Slow down while eating to enjoy your food and recognise when you are full. Mindful eating can help you avoid overeating and make healthier food choices.

Lack of sleep and high stress can lead to weight gain, as they may increase cravings for unhealthy foods. Ensure you get enough rest and find ways to relax and manage stress.

Even if you're eating a lot, avoiding high-calorie processed snacks, sugary drinks, and junk food will help maintain your weight, as these foods add extra calories without much nutrition.

Limit processed foods and sugary drinks [mashed]
You can still enjoy your food while effectively maintaining your weight and overall health. Bear in mind that it’s not about deprivation but making smarter choices that allow you to enjoy your favourite foods while staying fit.

