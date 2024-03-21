ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to relax your natural hair without using any chemicals

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the quest for sleek, straight hair, many of us have reached for chemical relaxers.

How to relax your natural hair without using any chemicals (Destiny Magazine)
How to relax your natural hair without using any chemicals (Destiny Magazine)

But let’s face it, while they do the job, they’re not exactly handing out any favors to the health of our hair or scalp.

Recommended articles

If you’re looking to achieve that relaxed hair look without the harsh chemicals, you’re in luck. We’re here to share some top tips for relaxing your hair naturally.

Embrace your style and health together, because who said you can’t have the best of both worlds?

ADVERTISEMENT

Before you reach for that flat iron, consider some heat-free options. Wrapping your hair tightly around your head while it’s wet and letting it dry this way can result in a smoother, straighter appearance.

Bendy Rollers
Bendy Rollers ece-auto-gen

Another method is the roller set; using large rollers to stretch out your curls as they dry. These methods require patience and time but keep your hair free from heat damage.

Natural hair masks can work wonders in softening and relaxing your hair. Ingredients like banana, honey, and olive oil not only moisturize but can also help elongate your curls and reduce frizz.

ADVERTISEMENT
Honey never expires [RadiantHealth]
Honey never expires [RadiantHealth] Pulse Nigeria

Avocado and egg masks are great for strengthening hair strands, making them more manageable. Apply these masks once a week, and watch your hair transform.

Aloe Vera is a powerhouse for hair. It not only moisturizes but also has enzymes that help soften hair and make it more pliable, mimicking the effect of a gentle relaxer.

Aloe Vera is just what your hair needs [youtube/adede]
Aloe Vera is just what your hair needs [youtube/adede] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Apply pure Aloe Vera gel to your hair, leave it on for a few hours or overnight, and then wash it out. You’ll notice a difference in texture and manageability.

Maintaining a relaxed hair appearance without chemicals comes down to consistent care.

Regular deep conditioning treatments, trimming ends to prevent split ends, and protecting your hair at night with silk or satin scarves can prevent curls from bouncing back too quickly.

Incorporating a gentle hair stretching routine after washing—like braiding or twisting when damp—can also help elongate your hair naturally over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relaxing your hair without chemicals is a commitment to your health and natural beauty. It’s about nurturing and understanding your hair, and it takes patience.

But the rewards? Strong, healthy hair that shines with your own unique style. Explore these natural methods and find what works best for you. The goal is not just to relax your hair but to keep it vibrant and alive.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A diagram showing how endometriosis occurs in female reproductive organs

Endometriosis: Causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment

How to relax your natural hair without using any chemicals (Destiny Magazine)

How to relax your natural hair without using any chemicals

Our skin isn't a fan of many of our bathroom habits [iStock]

5 bathroom mistakes you have to stop immediately — your skin will thank you

Surprising foods that cause constipation [Pinterest]

4 surprising foods that cause constipation