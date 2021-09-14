Ladies! Here's why your vagina is itching even without discharge and how to treat it

Causes of vaginal itching

Vaginal itching without an accompanying discharge can be caused by several things. Some of them need medical treatment, but others are fairly minor passing occurrences, and you have options for stopping or preventing the itch.

Sweating

Everyone sweats in their genital region from time to time. The sweat glands there is the same type as in your armpit (apocrine glands), and they produce a thicker sweat than glands elsewhere in your body (eccrine glands). When a protein from that sweat interacts with bacteria on your skin, it can cause an unpleasant odour.

As the sweat dries, it can also make your groin and vulva itchy. If this is the cause of your itch, it should go away when you bathe or shower.

Razor burn

Just as it can in other areas, shaving your pubic region can cause razor burn, also called shaving rash. You may notice that the skin is swollen and red with itchy bumps that are sensitive when touched. This happens because the razor can remove the top layer of skin, allowing bacteria to invade.

You can prevent razor burn by using a razor that's clean and sharp, and more blades are better than fewer.

Eczema

Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, is a skin condition that causes redness and itching. Female genital eczema is an umbrella term for several types of itchy conditions that can affect your vulva or between the cheeks of your buttocks.

STIs

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) such as Pubic Lice or Genital Herpes are a common cause of genital itching.

While you may get pubic lice through direct contact between your pubic hair and that of someone who has them, genital herpes is asymptomatic or have mild, infrequent symptoms. When symptoms occur, they include small, painful sores or blisters on the genitals and/or anus. They can be on the vulva or perineum (space between the vaginal and anal openings) as well as inside the vagina and even on the cervix (which connects the vagina to the uterus).

Treatment for itching

Itching that won't go away can be a big distraction and detract significantly from your quality of life. Different causes of itchiness can require different treatments.