Dye your hair at home using these common kitchen ingredients

1. Henna:

· Henna is a popular natural dye for achieving red or reddish-brown hair colors.

· Mix henna powder with hot water to form a thick paste.

· Let the mixture sit for a few hours or overnight to release the dye.

· Apply the henna paste to your hair, covering it thoroughly.

· Leave it on for 2-4 hours, or longer for more intense color, and then rinse.

2. Coffee or black tea:

· Coffee or black tea can be used to darken your hair.

· Brew a strong pot of coffee or tea, then let it cool.

· Pour the liquid over your hair or use a spray bottle to saturate your hair.

· Leave it on for at least an hour or longer for better results, then rinse.

3. Beetroot juice:

· Beetroot juice can provide a subtle red tint to light-colored hair.

· Mix beetroot juice with a carrier oil (like coconut or olive oil).

· Apply the mixture to your hair and let it sit for a few hours, then rinse.

Turmeric powder

· Can be used to create a natural hair dye that imparts a warm, golden tint to light or blonde hair.

· You'll need turmeric powder, which is readily available in most marketplaces and shops.

· You can mix the turmeric with either a hair conditioner or plain yogurt to create a paste. Choose whichever base you prefer. The quantity of turmeric and base will depend on your hair length and thickness.

· Apply the turmeric paste evenly to your hair, starting from the roots and working your way down to the tips. Make sure to cover all areas of your hair.

· Comb through and leave it on for about 1-2 hours to allow the color to develop before rinsing.

Keep in mind that the intensity of the color will depend on your hair's original color and the length of time you leave these natural hair dyes in your hair.

Some of these ingredients will be more effective on black hair while some will be effective on blonde hair.

