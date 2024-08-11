While conventional methods like waxing, shaving, and laser treatments are common, they often come with drawbacks, including pain, cost, and the need for repeated sessions.

Fortunately, there are natural remedies that can offer a more gentle, cost-effective, and permanent solution to facial hair removal.

3 natural ways to permanently remove facial hair

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are three natural ways to permanently remove facial hair:

1. Turmeric and milk paste

Turmeric has been used for centuries in skincare for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. When combined with milk, it creates a potent mixture that can weaken hair follicles and reduce hair growth over time.

How to use:

- Mix two tablespoons of turmeric powder with enough milk to form a thick paste.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Apply the paste evenly to the areas with unwanted facial hair.

- Allow it to dry completely, which usually takes about 20 minutes.

- Once dry, rub the paste off gently in circular motions.

- Rinse your face with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Regular application of this paste can gradually reduce the growth of facial hair and may eventually lead to permanent hair loss in the treated areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Sugar and lemon juice

Sugar and lemon juice is another effective natural remedy for facial hair removal. This method works similarly to waxing but is less harsh on the skin. The sugar sticks to the hair, and when removed, it pulls the hair out from the roots, while the lemon juice acts as a natural bleaching agent.

Pulse Nigeria

How to use:

- Mix two tablespoons of sugar with two teaspoons of lemon juice and eight to ten teaspoons of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Heat the mixture until it starts to bubble, then let it cool slightly.

- Apply the mixture to the unwanted hair in the direction of hair growth.

- Allow it to sit for about 20 minutes, then gently scrub it off using a cloth or your fingers.

- Rinse with cool water.

This method can be repeated once or twice a week, and with consistent use, it can lead to a significant reduction in hair growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Papaya and turmeric

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which helps break down hair follicles and inhibit hair growth. When combined with turmeric, it creates a powerful paste that can gradually lead to the permanent removal of facial hair.

How to use:

- Take a few slices of raw papaya and mash them into a smooth paste.

- Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to the papaya paste and mix well.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Apply the paste to the areas with unwanted facial hair.

- Gently massage the paste into your skin for about 15 minutes.

- Leave it on for an additional 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

Pulse Nigeria

This method is suitable for all skin types and can be used once or twice a week for the best results. Over time, you may notice a reduction in hair growth and eventual permanent hair removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The desire for smooth, hair-free skin does not always require pricey treatments or harsh chemicals.