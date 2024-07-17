Self-medication is not the answer- GHS warns as dengue fever cases rise to 36

According to the GHS, most of the patients are in a stable condition, with only one individual requiring hospitalisation thus far.

The remaining patients are being managed at home and are reportedly doing well. However, the GHS is urging the public to be vigilant and to seek medical attention if they exhibit any symptoms of dengue fever, rather than resorting to over-the-counter medications, which some people are inclined to do.

In an effort to curb the spread of dengue fever and increase public awareness, the GHS is currently engaging with key stakeholders, including Municipal and District Chief Executives (M/DCEs). These meetings aim to develop strategies for heightened community awareness and effective measures to tackle the outbreak.

The symptoms of dengue fever can include a sudden high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and skin rash. Early detection and proper medical care are crucial for managing the disease and preventing complications.

The GHS is emphasising the importance of community cooperation and adherence to medical advice. They are encouraging people to visit healthcare facilities promptly if they suspect they have contracted dengue fever, instead of self-medicating, which can lead to mismanagement of the disease.

Press release Pulse Ghana

As the situation evolves, the GHS continues to monitor the outbreak closely and is committed to providing timely updates and guidance to the public. The collaboration with local authorities and stakeholders is expected to enhance the effectiveness of the response and help mitigate the impact of the dengue fever outbreak in the affected regions.