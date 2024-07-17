RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Self-medication is not the answer- GHS warns as dengue fever cases rise to 36

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued a follow-up press release advising the public against self-medicating if they experience high-grade fever symptoms.

Self medication is not the answer
Self medication is not the answer

This comes in the wake of a sharp increase in dengue fever cases in the Eastern and Central Regions, with reported cases rising from 11 to 36.

Recommended articles

According to the GHS, most of the patients are in a stable condition, with only one individual requiring hospitalisation thus far.

The remaining patients are being managed at home and are reportedly doing well. However, the GHS is urging the public to be vigilant and to seek medical attention if they exhibit any symptoms of dengue fever, rather than resorting to over-the-counter medications, which some people are inclined to do.

The symptoms of dengue fever can include a sudden high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and skin rash. Early detection and proper medical care are crucial for managing the disease and preventing complications.

The GHS is emphasising the importance of community cooperation and adherence to medical advice. They are encouraging people to visit healthcare facilities promptly if they suspect they have contracted dengue fever, instead of self-medicating, which can lead to mismanagement of the disease.

Press release
Press release Press release Pulse Ghana

As the situation evolves, the GHS continues to monitor the outbreak closely and is committed to providing timely updates and guidance to the public. The collaboration with local authorities and stakeholders is expected to enhance the effectiveness of the response and help mitigate the impact of the dengue fever outbreak in the affected regions.

For more information and updates, the public is advised to follow the official communications from the Ghana Health Service and other health authorities.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

What to do after a snakebite? [Tom's Guide]

Here's what to do after a snakebite

Happy woman (BusinessuiteOnline)

Body changes to expect with reduced stress & improved mood

Do you often get headaches and migraines? [Deposit Photos]

3 simple herbal remedies for headaches and migraines

It's impossible to love someone with your head

It's impossible to love someone with your head, and here's why