Sitting all day at work? 5 easy exercises to relieve back and waist pain

Here are five easy exercises to do if you sit every day at work.

1. Chair dip

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a break from work and do the chair dip. The chair dip not only targets the triceps but is also a convenient exercise that can be done almost anywhere.

Sit at the front edge of a chair with legs extended in front. Place hands on either side of the hips and grip the chair. Using your core and arms, lift your body off the chair, then lower your buttocks towards the floor. Push back up using your arms and core. Repeat 15 times, ensuring your entire body moves rather than just your hips.

2. Lateral bounds

Lateral bounds, also known as speed skaters, target the side of the body to enhance stability and coordination.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

To start this exercise, stand on one leg with a small bend in the knee and lower hip. Leap sideways and gently land on the opposite foot, then repeat the movement from side to side as if skating on ice. Before leaping to the opposite side, make sure you're completely stable. Aim for 10–20 reps per side.

3. Single-leg

Single-leg bridges engage the glutes, core, and hamstrings simultaneously. Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, about a foot away from your buttocks.

Pulse Nigeria

Push up while keeping the opposing foot grounded to lift your glutes, hips, and back off the ground. Lower slowly while keeping the elevated leg in the air. Repeat for around 12 times before switching legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Regular squat

Pulse Nigeria

To achieve this, place your feet hip-width apart. Lower your hips down and back as if you were sitting on a chair. Engage your abdominal muscles. To return to a standing position, push with your heels while squeezing the glutes and keeping your back flat. Go for 10-12 reps.

5. Standing Torso Side Stretch

This exercise elongates the upper body to improve posture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria