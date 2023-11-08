All you need to know about dengue fever

Dengue fever is common in many tropical and subtropical regions of the world, including parts of Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Africa.

Here's what you need to know about dengue fever:

1. Causes: Dengue fever is caused by one of four closely related viruses (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4).

ADVERTISEMENT

Infection with one of these viruses does not provide immunity against the others.

2. Symptoms: Dengue fever can range from mild to severe. Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and bleeding manifestations like nosebleeds, gum bleeding, or easy bruising.

Severe cases can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) or dengue shock syndrome (DSS), which can be life-threatening.

3. Transmission: The Aedes mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus are most active during early morning and late afternoon.

They breed in stagnant water, so eliminating breeding sites, such as open containers and flower pots with standing water, can help reduce the risk of transmission.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Diagnosis: Diagnosis is typically based on clinical symptoms and confirmed through laboratory tests, including the detection of the virus in blood samples or serological tests to detect antibodies.

5. Treatment: There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever. Patients are advised to get plenty of rest, stay hydrated, and manage their symptoms with pain relievers like paracetamol.

Avoid using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, as they can increase the risk of bleeding complications.

Severe cases may require hospitalization for supportive care.

6. Prevention: Dengue fever can be prevented by reducing exposure to mosquitoes. This includes using mosquito nets or screens, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and using insect repellents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eliminating mosquito breeding sites around homes and communities is also crucial in prevention.

7. Vaccination: There are no vaccines yet but researchers are still working on developing one.

8. Epidemics: Dengue fever can cause epidemics, especially in

regions with high mosquito populations and in areas where the virus is endemic.

These outbreaks can overwhelm healthcare systems and lead to significant public health challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Global impact: Dengue fever is a significant global health concern. It is estimated that hundreds of millions of cases occur each year, with tens of thousands of deaths. The incidence of dengue has been on the rise in recent years.