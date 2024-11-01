What should you use after eating poisoned food? Does palm oil, milk, charcoal work?

Does palm oil protect you from poison?

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 5 poisonous plants growing in bushes around that can kill instantly

ADVERTISEMENT

Palm oil is often used to induce vomiting after eating or drinking poison, but this method can worsen the situation.

While palm oil may initially absorb some toxins, it eventually spreads them to the lungs, which can lead to severe complications.

In cases where the poison is oil-based, it can mix with palm oil and increase toxicity. Contrary to popular belief, palm oil does not neutralise poison and can increase the stomach's gastric volume, causing more harm than good.

Avoid giving palm oil to anyone who has ingested poison, as it is ineffective and may lead to serious health complications.

Using charcoal after being poisoned

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Another common myth is the use of household charcoal as a remedy for poisoning.

While hospitals may use activated charcoal in certain poisoning cases, this is very different from regular cooking charcoal.

Activated charcoal is refined to remove impurities, making it safe for ingestion. Its porous structure traps chemicals and poisons in the intestine, preventing them from entering the bloodstream.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, regular cooking charcoal contains impurities and lacks these properties, making it ineffective and unsafe.

Activated charcoal, available in pharmacies, can be used to treat certain types of poison if administered quickly. However, it does not affect substances like alcohol, caustics, lithium, or petroleum products.

ALSO READ: 5 foods we love to eat but can be poisonous

Should you take milk?

Milk is not a cure for food poisoning, as it can irritate the stomach lining, make it difficult to digest dairy, and promote bacterial growth, which can worsen symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea.

ADVERTISEMENT

When to induce vomiting

Vomiting is only effective within an hour of poisoning and can be dangerous in cases involving petroleum-based substances like gasoline or kerosene, as it can cause severe breathing problems.

Instead of trying to induce vomiting yourself, get to the hospital as soon as possible.

How to treat poison

Do not ingest anything (including water, milk, alcohol, or household charcoal) after poisoning. Seek medical attention immediately. Bring the substance or item that caused the poisoning to the hospital so doctors can determine the correct treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT