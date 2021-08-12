Why sitting on the toilet for too long is dangerous for your health

What experts say

According to medical experts, no one should spend more than 10 minutes in the toilet. In fact, the lesser the better.

Germs

For starters, spending too long in the toilet with your phone makes your phone susceptible to 18 times more germs. In fact, recent research revealed that 1 in 6 phones actually had traces of faecal matter on their surface – without the person even realising it.

It can lead to haemorrhoids

Another reason why you should limit the time you spend in the toilet is that sitting for too long can lead to haemorrhoids and protruding blood vessels around the anus. Yes, that happens.

Problem in bowel movement?