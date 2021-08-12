RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why sitting on the toilet for too long is dangerous for your health

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

A lot of us these days spend a considerable amount of time sitting in the toilet, not because of poop delays but because we are busy surfing through our phone, playing games or actually reading books.

Toilets have now become like the only place where you get to break away from the commotion of life and can sit on the throne and do whatever you feel like- without any interruption.

What experts say

According to medical experts, no one should spend more than 10 minutes in the toilet. In fact, the lesser the better.

  • Germs

For starters, spending too long in the toilet with your phone makes your phone susceptible to 18 times more germs. In fact, recent research revealed that 1 in 6 phones actually had traces of faecal matter on their surface – without the person even realising it.

  • It can lead to haemorrhoids

Another reason why you should limit the time you spend in the toilet is that sitting for too long can lead to haemorrhoids and protruding blood vessels around the anus. Yes, that happens.

  • Problem in bowel movement?

Also, if the real reason behind spending too long is toughened bowel movement, even then you must restrict your time pressuring the veins in the rectum.

