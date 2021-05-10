Yeast Infection: How you know if you have one and how to treat it

- News
A vaginal yeast infection is an infection caused by yeast (a type of fungus). Vaginal yeast infection is sometimes referred to as yeast vaginitis or candidal vaginitis.
Over 90% of vaginal yeast infections are caused by the species known as Candida albicans. Other Candida species make up the remainder of yeast infections.
Candida species can be present in healthy women in the vagina without causing any symptoms. In fact, it is estimated that 20% to 50% of women have Candida already present in the vagina. For an infection to occur, the normal balance of yeast and bacteria is disturbed, allowing overgrowth of the yeast.
While yeast can be spread by sexual contact, vaginal yeast infection is not considered to be a sexually-transmitted disease because it can also occur in women who are not sexually active, due to the fact that yeast can be present in the vagina of healthy women.
Vaginal yeast infections are very common, affecting up to 75% of women at some point in life. In that respect it is completely normal to have a bout of yeast from time to time but make sure you get yourself treated immediately to prevent further complications.
One must beware however because yeast infections might be a sign of something more serious and you must listen to your body if you feel your symptoms are more sinister.
If your symptoms are severe or they don’t get better after treatment with an over-the-counter cream or suppository, call your doctor.
Signs of a complicated infection include:
There are many reasons you could get a yeast infection, including:
