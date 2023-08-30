You get to control the salt content and number of preservatives that go into it. This will make it healthier for consumption and a new skill to learn.
DIY: How to make chicken sausage at home
Though you can buy it at the cold store at any time, it’s a good idea to try making it at home.
In these simple steps learn how it’s made.
Steps:
1. Prepare the Ingredients:
· Start by cleaning and trimming the chicken thighs. Remove any excess fat or skin. You can also debone the thighs if desired.
· Peel and wash the beetroot and carrot. Cut them into smaller pieces for easier processing.
· Peel and finely chop the onion.
2. Cook the Vegetables:
· In a pot of boiling water, cook the beetroot and carrot pieces until they are tender. This usually takes around 15-20 minutes.
· Once cooked, drain the vegetables and allow them to cool.
3. Process the Ingredients:
· In a food processor, combine the cooked vegetables, chicken thigh meat, and chopped onion. Pulse the mixture until it forms a consistent and well-blended mixture.
4. Seasoning:
· Add salt to the mixture according to your taste preferences. You can also add any other seasonings or spices you like at this stage.
5. Add Gelatin:
· Sprinkle the gelatin over a small amount of water in a bowl. Allow it to bloom for a few minutes until it becomes soft and spongy.
6. Incorporate Gelatin:
· Gently warm the bloomed gelatin, either in a microwave or on the stovetop, until it becomes liquid. Be careful not to overheat it.
· Add the liquid gelatin to the chicken and vegetable mixture. Mix thoroughly to ensure even distribution.
7. Sausage Stuffing:
· If you don’t have sausage casings, cut a small bottle in two pour your mixture into the bottom part, and keep in the fridge overnight.
8. Cooking:
· You can choose to cook the sausages in different ways: grilling, pan-frying, baking, or even poaching. Make sure they are cooked thoroughly.
9. Serve:
· Once cooked, let the sausages rest for a few minutes before serving. This helps to retain juices and flavors.
· Serve your homemade chicken and vegetable sausages with your favorite side dishes or condiments.
Making sausages at home can involve specific equipment and techniques, especially if you're using casings. If you're new to sausage-making, it might be helpful to watch tutorials or read detailed recipes to ensure the best results.
