DIY: How to make chicken sausage at home

In these simple steps learn how it’s made.

Steps:

1. Prepare the Ingredients:

· Start by cleaning and trimming the chicken thighs. Remove any excess fat or skin. You can also debone the thighs if desired.

· Peel and wash the beetroot and carrot. Cut them into smaller pieces for easier processing.

· Peel and finely chop the onion.

2. Cook the Vegetables:

· In a pot of boiling water, cook the beetroot and carrot pieces until they are tender. This usually takes around 15-20 minutes.

· Once cooked, drain the vegetables and allow them to cool.

3. Process the Ingredients:

· In a food processor, combine the cooked vegetables, chicken thigh meat, and chopped onion. Pulse the mixture until it forms a consistent and well-blended mixture.

4. Seasoning:

· Add salt to the mixture according to your taste preferences. You can also add any other seasonings or spices you like at this stage.

5. Add Gelatin:

· Sprinkle the gelatin over a small amount of water in a bowl. Allow it to bloom for a few minutes until it becomes soft and spongy.

6. Incorporate Gelatin:

· Gently warm the bloomed gelatin, either in a microwave or on the stovetop, until it becomes liquid. Be careful not to overheat it.

· Add the liquid gelatin to the chicken and vegetable mixture. Mix thoroughly to ensure even distribution.

7. Sausage Stuffing:

· If you don’t have sausage casings, cut a small bottle in two pour your mixture into the bottom part, and keep in the fridge overnight.

8. Cooking:

· You can choose to cook the sausages in different ways: grilling, pan-frying, baking, or even poaching. Make sure they are cooked thoroughly.

9. Serve:

· Once cooked, let the sausages rest for a few minutes before serving. This helps to retain juices and flavors.

· Serve your homemade chicken and vegetable sausages with your favorite side dishes or condiments.