Easy and quick steps to check your AirtelTigo number

Checking your number is straightforward, and AirtelTigo offers several methods for you to confirm your mobile number quickly and efficiently. Below is a simple guide on how to check your Tigo number in just a few steps.

Method 1: Use the USSD Code

The quickest and easiest way to check your AirtelTigo number is by using a USSD code. This method does not require you to be connected to the internet, making it ideal if you're in an area with poor data reception.

1.Dial *129#

Simply dial *129# from your AirtelTigo mobile phone.

2. Wait for the Prompt

After dialling the code, you will receive a message displaying your AirtelTigo mobile number on your screen.

This is a simple and fast way to check your number, and the service is free of charge.

Method 2: Use the AirtelTigo App

Alternatively, you can use the AirtelTigo App. If you have the AirtelTigo app installed on your smartphone, you can easily check your AirtelTigo number within the app. The AirtelTigo app is available for download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

1. Open the AirtelTigo App

Launch the AirtelTigo app on your smartphone.

2. Go to Account Information

Navigate to the account settings or the “My Account” section within the app.

3. Check Your Number

Your AirtelTigo mobile number should be displayed under the account information section.

This method is especially useful if you frequently use the app for other services like checking balance or purchasing data bundles.

Method 3: Call a Friend or Family Member

If you’re unable to access the USSD code or the AirtelTigo app, you can always call a friend or family member to check your number.

1. Call a Friend or Family Member

Simply dial any friend or family member’s number and wait for them to pick up.

2. Ask Them to Tell You Your Number.

Once they answer, you can ask them to tell you your number. It’s as simple as that!

Method 4: Check Your AirtelTigo SIM Card Packaging

If you still have the packaging of your AirtelTigo SIM card, your mobile number is often printed on the card's box or sleeve. This method is ideal for new users who have just purchased a SIM card.

Method 5: Contact AirtelTigo Customer Care

If you’re still unable to check your number using the above methods, you can always contact Tigo’s customer care service for assistance.

1. Call Customer Care

Dial 100 on your AirtelTigo phone to reach customer support.

2. Request Your Number

Once you speak to a representative, simply ask them to provide you with your AirtelTigo mobile number. Customer service representatives are available to assist you and will be happy to provide your number after verifying your identity.

