To all the little girls who are watching, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams – Hillary Clinton

On Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Ghana showed something little girls could watch and believe; the Ghana Women of the Year Honours by Glitz Africa.

The room echoed the convenient sound of inspiring accomplishments. Applause well deserved resounded what women can do. A standing ovation as an icon was being honoured.

Dr Rosina Acheampong walked up to the stage, took her prize and said: “I thank God for giving me the energy to be able to stand here to receive this award.”

A short documentary on her journey that had been played prior to her climbing up the stage was beautiful and inspiring as it could get. Having entered Wesley Girls’ High School in 1954, Dr Acheampong would go on to the University of Ghana and University of Cape Coast.

She would later teach in different schools including Wesley Girls’ High School where she became the Assist Headmistress, Prempeh College, Tamale Senior High School and University Practice Senior High School.

Dr Rosina Acheampong was the first woman to be promoted to Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

At the Ghana Women of the Year Honours, Dr Rosina Acheampong received the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. Honourable Gloria Akuffo and Madam Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong are Ghana’s current and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice respectively.

On the night, their vibe as they received their honour was one to behold. It showed how blessed Ghana was and an example to empower women across the globe.

Having joined hands to win for Ghana in the maritime dispute, Gloria and Marietta’s win in Governance was well deserved.

Women empowerment and the need for it as a country was the highlight on the night as it cut across all sectors.

Dr Elsie A. B. Effah Kaufmann popularly known as the Quiz Mistress for the Ghana National Science and Maths Quiz was a 2019 Honouree Excellence in Education.

Barbara Amesika Baeta has catered for every Head of State of Ghana including her first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. She also catered for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, former US President Barrack Obama and the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bilkiah Mu’izzadin Waddaulah.

Barbara who is the pioneer behind Flair Catering Services in 1968 is the 2019 Honouree Excellence in Business.

Delese Mimi Darko was named the 2019 Honouree Excellence in Health with 2019 Honouree Excellence in Entertainment Business going to the Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Group Mrs Therasa Ayoade.

The 2019 Honouree Corporate Personality went to Emma Morrison.

For Excellence in Media, the 2019 Honouree went to Nana Aba Anamoah.