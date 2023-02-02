Today, Thursday, February 2, 2023, marks another journey in the life of Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite. Birthday comes as a blessing and it's the time to symbolically reflect on the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.
Opulence, flamboyance on display as Osei Kwane Despite celebrates 61st birthday [Videos]
Videos from one of Ghana's wealthiest, Osei Kwame Despite's birthday celebration are setting social media ablaze.
Osei Kwame ‘Despite’ is 61 years today, and he is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and flaunting wealth.
Obviously, a big feat to celebrate, the internet has been flooded with videos of the rich man and how the celebration is going.
A video of a long convoy of luxury cars was first captured. Then members of the East Legon Executive club, which Despite is a part of, were captured together with his family and friends singing the 'Happy Birthday' song for him. Clad in white outfits, they sang with so much happiness and Despite stood in their midst beaming with smiles.
Of course, the businessman has earned a reputation for being humble and down-to-earth and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. As part of his birthday celebration, he visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor where he knelt down to show his respect and appreciation. This act of humility was seen by many as a reflection of Despite's character and generated a lot of positive attention and admiration from the public.
Well, the celebration hasn't ended as Osei Kwame Despite has joined the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong-Akuapem for the celebration. He is captured cutting cake with his colleagues as they cheer him up.
More is yet to be seen as the day is still young for the celebration.
