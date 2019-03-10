She has been nominated in the Fashion/Lifestyle Blogger of the year category, alongside other writers.

Mrs Arthur has been with Pulse Ghana for the past three-and-half years, as the head of the fashion and lifestyle desk.

She is also an author and the brain behind the “Book Per Child Project” which seeks to cultivate the habit of reading in children.

To vote for Mrs Arthur, follow the following steps:

- Dial *713*714#

- Select Ghana Lifestyle Awards

- Then select Portia Arthur

The Ghana Lifestyle Awards was launched in January at the Radach Lodge & Conference Centre in Tamale.

The nationwide fashion and lifestyle award scheme seeks to recognise the contributions of the fashion and lifestyle industry.

The main awards ceremony is scheduled to come off on April 27, 2019.