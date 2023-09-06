Here’s how to fade stretch marks using lime and lemon

The appearance of stretch marks can however be troubling.

Most people find stretch marks unappealing and a taint to their skin and appearance.

Stretch marks can be very stubborn to treat and to make it worse they often appear in parts of the skin you can barely hide.

But there is always a way to lighten the appearance of these unsolicited scars using lime and lemon.

The lime and honey method.

Lime is known for its fading properties. Just like it fades scars, lime can fade the appearance of stretch marks making it close to invisible.

Mix about two tablespoons of lime with about two tablespoons of honey and apply on affected areas for about 5-10 minutes then rinse.

While honey keeps your skin moisturized lime will juice will lighten the appearance of your stretch marks.

The lemon juice method

Due to the acidic nature of lemon, it can be commended as one of the best remedies for fading stretch marks.

It is rich in vitamin C and citric acid which can help lighten the appearance of these marks.

You can simply do this by squeezing some lemon juice and applying it over your stretch marks in a circular motion.

Let it stay for fifteen minutes and then rinse with warm water.

In treating blemishes on the skin always bear in mind that consistency is key.