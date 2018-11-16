Pulse.com.gh logo
10 iconic looks that prove Nana Akua Addo is Africa’s best dressed celebrity

There is no doubt by far Nana Akua Addo is Ghana’s best dressed celebrity, and if you are not convinced yet we brought you 10 looks that will change your mind.

play

Known for her mind-blowing gowns on the red carpet like no other, the ''Fashion Choncho'’ as she is mostly called has numerously swept us off with her laudable fashion statements and that is why we live for her.

So let’s take a look at what earned her this title. Remember to comment below and let us know your best look.

1.

2.

 

3.

 

4.

5.

 

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

