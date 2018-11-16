There is no doubt by far Nana Akua Addo is Ghana’s best dressed celebrity, and if you are not convinced yet we brought you 10 looks that will change your mind.
Known for her mind-blowing gowns on the red carpet like no other, the ''Fashion Choncho'’ as she is mostly called has numerously swept us off with her laudable fashion statements and that is why we live for her.
So let’s take a look at what earned her this title. Remember to comment below and let us know your best look.
1.
2.
View this post on Instagram
T. H. E. M. U. S. I. C. A. L. W. A. R. Ghana meets @ghanameetsnaija Muse: @nanaakuaaddo Photography: @cpix_photography Tiered tutu skirt : @quophiakotuahghana Hair : @jadorehair_collections MUA : @tinashglam Ego Top : @balmain X @olivier_roustein Shoes @ekua_ kloset _ Iron man 3 Tony Stark metallic Gold cosplay helmet @ekua_kloset_ Creative director @quophi_qa Assist. Creative director @ekua_kloset_ Wardrobe manager @ekua_kloset_ Stylist @jay_mastri_official Location Manager @quophiakotuahghana
3.
4.
View this post on Instagram
#ghishgirl The Person that said winning isn#emo#4oCZ##t everything never won anything.....Most Stylish female celebrity Africa & Best Celebrity Thank you Africa. Dress @abryanzstyleandfashionawards #asfa2017. Dress @alejandrofajardovnzla hair @frescoamorte_salon #emo#8J+TuA==## @nana_gaza facebeat @__trendytees
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.