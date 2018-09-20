Who are the best male fashion designers? Take a look!
There are thousands of men working as fashion designers in the Ghan, but this list highlights only the most notable ones - those making waves in the Ghanaian market and the world at large. These famous male designers have worked hard to become the best that they can be, so if you're a guy aspiring to be a fashion designer then the people below should give you inspiration.
Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 of Ghana’s best male fashion designers.
This award is dedicated to YOU. To everyone of you our dear followers, you have been our inspiration in more ways than you know. We hope this award inspires YOU (and us) to reach for higher heights. Be YOU. Be different. Cheers! #ChocolateClothes #emy #emyawards #FashionDesignerAward #ThankYou #AfricanFashionFund #TailoredAfrica #TailoredAfrica2018
"Tiny little consistent victories overtime adds up to huge results. Even if you can't see it now, believe, because nothing great ever happened overnight. Belief is crucial part here because you're going to lose, take steps back, face negativity and it's ok, it's all part of the journey and of the growth. But when you believe - everything is possible. Keep moving in the direction of your dreams." - ThatGREYoldMan "I will be your GOD throughout your lifetime until your #HairIsWhite with age." Isaiah 46:4a. #GoG #PS. To understand and be inspired by this post, check InstaStory for same content image some 15years ago. #abt #abrantiethegentleman #gog #greyofgreatness #graymatterswithabrantie #newcollection #progress #journey #flashback #consistent #stepbystep #menswear #mensfashion #grey #tailormade #gray #suitup #style #nyamenehene
I can boldly say , I am a product of FAITH, PERSEVERANCE and DETERMINATION. Had always LOVED FASHION , Growing up to meet my Fashion dreams wasn't easy for me . But with the help of GOD , My mum(who prays for me like crazy), my family , a couple of friends and my big sister @adwoapyncrah who enrolled me into JOYCE ABABIO COLLEGE and ACCRA TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY now I look back to say THANK YOU. At age 22, and barely 2years in the fashion industry (officially) I must say GOD has been good and he is yet to do MIGHTY things. Today, I would love to use this medium to advise the youth, please follow your PASSION, DREAMS and be YOURSELF... Dont live your life trying to PLEASE someone, be YOURSELF, stay FOCUS and with 'GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE . Thanks to @glitzafrica,and you all who believes in my DREAM, my family, my friends , my church , my teamQA , my LOYAL CLIENTS. Winning this award is possible because you all loved me. And to the HATERS, thanks for HATING and please don't DIE now but live and see what GOD is yet to do. I am GOD'S Favorite. Now my GLAM SQUAD Full apparel by @quophiakotuahghana X @qa_men Shoes by @zara Photography by @vineimagery Videography by @grandeaglemotion Make up by @thereal_asareprince Hair cut by @iam_celebrity_barber Hair styled by @wigs_by_gianii Location @movenpick_accra My name is Kofi Akotuah Addo , and am The Emerging designer of the year. #wewonthis
#nineteen57moment #nineteen57bykod #leocollection #emo#8J+Pvg==##People who blame others for their failures never overcome them. They simply move from problem to problem. To reach your potential, you must continually improve yourself, and you can't do that if you don't take responsibility for your actions and learn from your mistakes."*_ ~ John C. Maxwell.
Introducing the designer (C.E.O) Shaibu Abdulai of bushai weave collection Shoot: @nanarofakissi #stylish #africandesigner #creativedesigner#classof2016 #fashionphotography #face #igfashion #Africanfashion #africanprint#fashionista #fashionghana #bushaiweave #shaibu #Allahu
What Shall I say unto the Lord All I can say is THANK YOU LORD. ANOTHER year round the moon and the sun. Super grateful for this GOD GIVEN LIFE AND FULFILLMENT. SPECIAL THANKS TO YOU ALL FOR HAVING MY BACK AS WELL. #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## Photo Credit: @bqstudios_ Stunners: @buulorlor Outfit: @afrikenbynana
Happy birthday to our creative director @sir_tiag enjoy your day boss Photo credit : @bryte_africa Outfit by : @tiagcouture Haircut by : @exclusvie_barber ============================================== #mensfashion #tie #men #menwear #menstyle #styleblogger #dandy #gentleman #gentlemen #instastyle #picoftheday #photooftheday #luxurylife #menofstyle #classic #classicmen #dapper #dapperday #dapperstyle #dappermen #dapperlydone #dappertradition #otd #ghana #accra #cuteguy #likeforlike #dandylife #groomsmen #menwithstylei