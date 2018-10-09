5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law

news

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Philip Frimpong married Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s first daughter, Sharon Oyakhilome on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

The couple tied the knot at the Christ Embassy Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. The wedding was officiated by the internationally-acclaimed televangelist, Reverend Benny Hinn.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents and then raised in the UK, Philip is the co-founder of ‘Onua’, an online shop that sells customized mugs, pillows among other designed with kente and adinkra symbols.

Philip and Sharon’s traditional and white wedding has been the talk of the town and fashion critics were highly impressed with their apparels. Hence, we have compiled 5 dapper photos of Philip because of his wedding.

