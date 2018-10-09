Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law


Pulse Fashion 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law

Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and her sweetheart Phillip Frimpong tied the knots on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Meet Pastor Chris' handsome Ghanaian son-in-law play

Meet Pastor Chris' handsome Ghanaian son-in-law

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Philip Frimpong married Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s first daughter, Sharon Oyakhilome on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

The couple tied the knot at the Christ Embassy Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. The wedding was officiated by the internationally-acclaimed televangelist, Reverend Benny Hinn.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents and then raised in the UK, Philip is the co-founder of ‘Onua’, an online shop that sells customized mugs, pillows among other designed with kente and adinkra symbols.

Philip and Sharon’s traditional and white wedding has been the talk of the town and fashion critics were highly impressed with their apparels. Hence, we have compiled 5 dapper photos of Philip because of his wedding.

READ ALSO:Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband

1.

play

2.

play

READ ALSO: Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and Ghanaian fiancé's traditional wedding

3.

play

4.

play

5.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear
Pulse Fashion: 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones
Video: Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay or Nay? Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay or Nay?
Pulse Fashion: Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards
Pulse Fashion: Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast Pulse Fashion Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast
FLOTUS: Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress FLOTUS Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Okyeame Kwame: Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Okyeame Kwame Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis
Pulse Fashion: Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite...bullet
3 Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK:...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson and 3 other...bullet
8 Photos Moesha Budong is serving us all the 'Kaba style'...bullet
9 Red Carpet Photos Moesha Boduong and Shatta Michy were...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Melania Trump served Ghanaians the...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion Spanish Minister proposes tax on trying out clothes in stores
Pulse Fashion Ghanaians commend Chantelle Asante for repeating her engagement dress to Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Fashion Stephanie Okereke Linus stuns in lovely African print dress
Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear
Pulse Fashion Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Fashion 5 reasons why Deborah Vanessa is our style influencer for the week
Pulse Fashion 10 office wear inspirations from Serwaa Amihere
Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones

Top Videos

1 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shootbullet
2 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print...bullet
4 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
5 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet

Fashion

Pulse Fashion Nana Akua copies Beyonce, slays the African way
Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo turn heads at Miss Malaika Fashion Show with her stunning outfit
Ghana To The World Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng to design new uniforms for British Airways
Style inspiration from Ghanaian musician, Efya
Pulse Fashion Efya is not a slay queen but we love her fashion choices
X
Advertisement