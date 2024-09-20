5 vibrant celebrity photos of the week

Nadia Buari: Casual elegance

Nadia keeps it effortlessly cool in a simple ash dress paired with dark shades, flashing a pout and the peace sign. Her laid-back vibe is all about casual chic with a touch of attitude.

Anita Akuffo: African elegance

Anita stuns in a vibrant African print kaba and sleet topped off with a bold headgear. Her look is the epitome of traditional elegance, making a strong statement with her regal presence.

Emelia Brobbey: Simple yet classy

Emelia goes for a simple yet stylish ensemble with a striped shirt and a white midi skirt. Her minimalist approach speaks to understated elegance, perfect for casual sophistication.

Tima Kumkum: Silver on silver

Tima shines bright in a striking silver peplum top and matching silver trousers. Her monochrome look oozes confidence and glamour, making her stand out effortlessly.

Juliet Ibrahim: Traditional Beauty

Juliet embraces a traditional look in a beautiful pink and white buba dress. The soft colours and classic style exude grace complimented her skin tone, making her the perfect example of timeless elegance.