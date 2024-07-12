ADVERTISEMENT
6 stunning celebrity photos of the week

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

This week has been a dazzling display of style and glamour as some of our favourite celebrities showcased their best looks.

From elegant suits to striking bodycon dresses, here are the standout celebrity photos of the week:

Nana Ama McBrown wowed everyone with her impeccable style in a cream suit. The ensemble featured a tailored blazer and perfectly fitted trousers, exuding sophistication and elegance.

She paired it with a simple blouse and minimal accessories, letting the suit take centre stage. Nana Ama’s look is a perfect example of how to make a powerful statement with a classic colour.

Nadia Buari captivated us with a stunning close-up shot that highlighted her flawless makeup and radiant beauty. The photo showcased her natural elegance, with perfectly arched eyebrows, glowing skin, and a soft lip colour.

Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana

Nadia’s look is both timeless and effortlessly chic, proving that sometimes, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

Joselyn Dumas turned heads in a dark silver bodycon dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. The metallic sheen of the dress added a touch of glamour, making it perfect for a night out. Joselyn’s confidence and poise shone through, making this one of the standout looks of the week.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Sister Afia embraced a bold and beachy look with a swimsuit top paired with crochet trousers. The outfit perfectly balanced daring and casual, showcasing her fun and adventurous side.

This ensemble is ideal for making a statement at the beach or poolside, combining comfort with a touch of sultry flair.

Sister Afia
Sista Afia Pulse Ghana

Anit Akuffo brought a burst of sunshine to the scene with her vibrant yellow suit. The bright, cheerful colour exuded positivity and energy, making it a standout choice.

Anita
Cookie Tee Pulse Ghana
Paired with a simple white top and minimal accessories, Anita's look is a perfect reminder that fashion can be both fun and powerful.

Cookie dazzled in a floral African print suit that was both colourful and culturally rich. The suit featured bold patterns and vibrant hues, celebrating African heritage through fashion.

Cookie Tee
Cookie Tee Pulse Ghana

Cookie Tee look was perfectly complemented by her accessories and makeup, making her stand out as a style icon who embraces and honours her roots.

These stunning looks from our favourite celebrities have provided us with plenty of fashion inspiration for the week. From classic elegance to bold and vibrant choices, there’s something here for everyone to admire and emulate.

