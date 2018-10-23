Pulse.com.gh logo
7 men looks from the Glitz Africa Fashion Week

Male style influencers should check out these ethereal and classic looks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Creations of maiatafo play

Creations of maiatafo

The best of the best Ghanaian fashion designers who specialize in men’s clothing graced the Glitz Africa Fashion Week with their dapper apparels.

The Glitz Africa Fashion Week is one of the best runway shows in Ghana and this year's edition was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel. Notable fashion influencers including Deborah Vanessa, Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin, KOD among others were present at the event.

Among all the exquisite styles we saw on the runway, there were 7 designs that stood out among the lot. Simple and ethereal styles for men who are planning to tie the knots soon. Check out the photos below:

READ ALSO:10 dresses from the Glitz Africa Fashion Week you can wear to your church

1.

2.

3.

4.

READ ALSO:6 Ghanaian celebrities who modelled at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week

5.

6.

7.

 

