Best-dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana


Red Carpet Photos Best-dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana

Check out the female celebrities who slayed on the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana red carpet.

Image
Image

A new queen was crowned on Saturday evening when hundred of Ghana celebrities gathered at Labadi Beach Hotel for the finale of the Miss Universe Ghana beauty pageant.

The talented and outspoken queen, Ruth Quarshie handed over the crown to the Akpene Diata Hoggar, who represented the Brong Ahafo Region in this year’s pageant.

READ ALSO:Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018

Ruth Quarshie handing over the crown to new queen, Akpene Diata Hoggar play

Ruth Quarshie handing over the crown to new queen, Akpene Diata Hoggar

 

It was a night of glitz, glam, and talent display as the 10 contestants took turns to showcase what they can do for Ghana when given the mantle.

Former Queen, Ruth Quarshie play

Former Queen, Ruth Quarshie

READ ALSO: Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards

Top Ghanaian celebrities including Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Nikki Samonas, Sandra Ankobiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, and others graced the event looking elegant in on the red carpet.

Rosemond Brown play

Rosemond Brown

 

Check out the photos below:

