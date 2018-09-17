news

A new queen was crowned on Saturday evening when hundred of Ghana celebrities gathered at Labadi Beach Hotel for the finale of the Miss Universe Ghana beauty pageant.

The talented and outspoken queen, Ruth Quarshie handed over the crown to the Akpene Diata Hoggar, who represented the Brong Ahafo Region in this year’s pageant.

It was a night of glitz, glam, and talent display as the 10 contestants took turns to showcase what they can do for Ghana when given the mantle.

Top Ghanaian celebrities including Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Nikki Samonas, Sandra Ankobiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, and others graced the event looking elegant in on the red carpet.

Check out the photos below: