7 bracelets that are believed to ward off bad energy and evil spirit

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Throughout history, various cultures have used bracelets and other forms of jewelry as protective talismans against negative energies and evil spirits.

These bracelets often incorporate specific materials and symbols believed to possess protective qualities. Here are some of the most popular bracelets known for their protective properties:

The evil eye is a powerful symbol of protection against negative energies and malicious stares. It is believed to ward off harm caused by envy or ill will.

It features a blue eye symbol, often made of glass or enamel and is typically made from string, beads, or metals. Worn on the wrist to deflect negative energy directed towards the wearer.

Evil eye bracelet
Evil eye bracelet Evil eye bracelet Pulse Ghana

The Hamsa, also known as the Hand of Fatima or Hand of Miriam, is a symbol of protection, happiness, and health. It is believed to protect against the evil eye and bring good fortune.

It is designed as a hand-shaped symbol with an eye in the center. The bracelet is often made from metals, beads, or cords and worn as a bracelet to invoke divine protection and ward off evil spirits.

Hamsa bracelet
Hamsa bracelet Hamsa bracelet Pulse Ghana
The red string bracelet is believed to offer protection from negative energies, evil spirits, and misfortune. In Kabbalah, it is worn on the left wrist, which is considered the receiving side of the body and soul.

It is designed with a simple red string or cord, red wool or cotton string, tied around the wrist while reciting prayers or blessings to activate its protective properties.

Red string bracelet
Red string bracelet Red string bracelet Pulse Ghana
Black tourmaline is a powerful protective stone known for its ability to absorb and transmute negative energy. Wearing a bracelet made from black tourmaline can create an energy shield around the wearer.

It is a beaded bracelet made from black tourmaline stones. The black tourmaline crystals are often combined with other protective stones which are usually worn on the wrist to protect against negative energies and psychic attacks.

Black tourmaline
Black tourmaline Black tourmaline Pulse Ghana

Tibetan Buddhist protection bracelets are blessed by monks and are believed to offer spiritual protection and attract positive energies. These bracelets often incorporate mantras or sacred symbols.

The design often features knots, beads, or sacred symbols like the Om mantra or the Endless Knot. It is made from cords, wood, or gemstones, usually worn on the wrist to invoke the blessings and protection of the divine.

Tibetan Buddha prayer bracelet
Tibetan Buddha prayer bracelet Tibetan Buddha prayer bracelet Pulse Ghana

Shungite is a rare black stone known for its protective and healing properties. It is believed to neutralize harmful energies, including electromagnetic radiation and negative emotions.

It is made from a beaded bracelet made from polished shungite stones and the materials used are shungite crystals. It is worn on the wrist to protect against negative energies and promote physical and emotional well-being.

Shungite bracelet
Shungite bracelet Shungite bracelet Pulse Ghana

Tiger’s eye is a powerful protective stone believed to ward off the evil eye and provide courage, strength, and clarity. It is also thought to bring balance and stability.

Made from tiger’s eye stones, featuring their distinctive golden-brown stripes. Usually worn on the wrist to deflect negative energies and enhance personal power.

Mixed TigerEye and Gold Beads Bracelet
Mixed TigerEye and Gold Beads Bracelet ece-auto-gen
Protective bracelets have been used for centuries across various cultures to ward off bad energy and evil spirits.

Whether you choose an evil eye bracelet, a Hamsa bracelet, or one made from protective stones like black tourmaline or shungite, these pieces of jewelry offer both spiritual significance and stylish adornment.

When selecting a protective bracelet, choose one that resonates with you and aligns with your personal beliefs and intentions.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

