7 bracelets that are believed to ward off bad energy and evil spirit

1. Evil eye bracelet

The evil eye is a powerful symbol of protection against negative energies and malicious stares. It is believed to ward off harm caused by envy or ill will.

It features a blue eye symbol, often made of glass or enamel and is typically made from string, beads, or metals. Worn on the wrist to deflect negative energy directed towards the wearer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evil eye bracelet Pulse Ghana

2. Hamsa bracelet

The Hamsa, also known as the Hand of Fatima or Hand of Miriam, is a symbol of protection, happiness, and health. It is believed to protect against the evil eye and bring good fortune.

It is designed as a hand-shaped symbol with an eye in the center. The bracelet is often made from metals, beads, or cords and worn as a bracelet to invoke divine protection and ward off evil spirits.

Hamsa bracelet Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Red string bracelet

The red string bracelet is believed to offer protection from negative energies, evil spirits, and misfortune. In Kabbalah, it is worn on the left wrist, which is considered the receiving side of the body and soul.

It is designed with a simple red string or cord, red wool or cotton string, tied around the wrist while reciting prayers or blessings to activate its protective properties.

Red string bracelet Pulse Ghana

4. Black tourmaline bracelet

ADVERTISEMENT

Black tourmaline is a powerful protective stone known for its ability to absorb and transmute negative energy. Wearing a bracelet made from black tourmaline can create an energy shield around the wearer.

It is a beaded bracelet made from black tourmaline stones. The black tourmaline crystals are often combined with other protective stones which are usually worn on the wrist to protect against negative energies and psychic attacks.

Black tourmaline Pulse Ghana

5. Tibetan Buddhist protection bracelet

Tibetan Buddhist protection bracelets are blessed by monks and are believed to offer spiritual protection and attract positive energies. These bracelets often incorporate mantras or sacred symbols.

ADVERTISEMENT

The design often features knots, beads, or sacred symbols like the Om mantra or the Endless Knot. It is made from cords, wood, or gemstones, usually worn on the wrist to invoke the blessings and protection of the divine.

Tibetan Buddha prayer bracelet Pulse Ghana

6. Shungite bracelet

Shungite is a rare black stone known for its protective and healing properties. It is believed to neutralize harmful energies, including electromagnetic radiation and negative emotions.

It is made from a beaded bracelet made from polished shungite stones and the materials used are shungite crystals. It is worn on the wrist to protect against negative energies and promote physical and emotional well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shungite bracelet Pulse Ghana

7. Tiger’s eye bracelet

Tiger’s eye is a powerful protective stone believed to ward off the evil eye and provide courage, strength, and clarity. It is also thought to bring balance and stability.

Made from tiger’s eye stones, featuring their distinctive golden-brown stripes. Usually worn on the wrist to deflect negative energies and enhance personal power.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Protective bracelets have been used for centuries across various cultures to ward off bad energy and evil spirits.

Whether you choose an evil eye bracelet, a Hamsa bracelet, or one made from protective stones like black tourmaline or shungite, these pieces of jewelry offer both spiritual significance and stylish adornment.