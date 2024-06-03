Cute red carpet moments at the TGMA you may have missed

Lady in Black with King Promise's face

One of the standout moments was when a lady stepped onto the red carpet in a jaw-dropping black gown with none other than King Promise's face printed on the train.

Talk about a bold fashion statement! The intricate design and her confidence totally stole the show, leaving everyone in awe of her creative tribute to the star.

Efya, Gyakie, and Fella blowing kisses

Efya, Gyakie, and Fella Makafui brought the fun and flirty vibes, blowing kisses into the camera. Their playful poses and infectious energy lit up the red carpet, showing off not just their stunning outfits but also their lively personalities.

These ladies know how to keep it light and fun while looking fabulous.

John Dumelo and Lydia Forson posing together

John Dumelo and Lydia Forson gave us serious friendship goals with their red carpet-pose. The duo looked absolutely dapper and elegant, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and long-standing friendship.

Lydia Forson and John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

Their smiles and confident stance made them one of the most charming pairs of the night.

Princess Burland and Asantewaa hand in hand

Princess Burland and Asantewaa walking hand in hand was one of the sweetest sights. Their coordinated outfits and the genuine affection they showed each other melted hearts all around.

It's moments like these that remind us of the strong bonds and beautiful friendships in the industry.

Stonebwoy's arrival with his wife

Stonebwoy arriving with his wife by his side was the epitome of 'couple goals'. Their coordinated outfits and the way they looked at each other were simply adorable.

Stonebwoy’s supportive and loving demeanor showed us that behind every great man is an equally amazing woman.

Felicia Osei and Wesley Kesse's chit-chat moments

Felicia Osei and Wesley Kesse were spotted having an animated chit-chat, bringing a lighthearted and jovial atmosphere to the red carpet.

Their laughter and engaging conversation were a delightful reminder of the camaraderie that exists among our favorite stars. These two definitely know how to keep the vibes positive and entertaining.

The TGMA red carpet was filled with memorable and cute moments that not only showcased the stars' fashion sense but also their wonderful personalities and relationships.