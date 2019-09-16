Zynnell Lydia Zuh has being a media sensation since she started acting. She has worked with major industry players across borders.

Entertainment and the fashion industry go hand in hand and Zynnell has set the standard for celebrity style. She is a trendsetter, experimenting with numerous hair cuts and style reinventions. We always love what she wear on and off the cameras.

The fashion mogul has been to almost all major red carpet shows so far and she never ceases to amaze us.

Zynnell Lydia Zuh

Her apparels are pristinely cut, body-contouring dresses and any woman would love to her some of her stunning fashion accessories.

At the just ended Glitz Style Awards, Zynnell set an unbreakable record by winning her fourth award for the Best Dressed Celebrity On The Red Carpet. Such a huge honour and responsibility as we expect more gorgeous and original designs from her.

Congratulations Zynnell Zuh. Keep soaring high in elegant dresses.