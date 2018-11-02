How to slay while breastfeeding with Akosua Vee

news

Motherhood is a beautiful experience and it always comes with some challenges. Wardrobe choices are greatly affected during and after pregnancy.

What to wear and what not to wear with constant body changes and milk supply is a puzzle new mothers have to solve every day as they step out.

Part of successfully breastfeeding is knowing the right things to wear. Whether you're just starting out or you're looking for some more flexibility in your wardrobe, we've got some great ideas from celebrity stylist and new mother, Akosua Vee on how to help you look and feel your fashionable best while enjoying motherhood.

Check out some photos below:

