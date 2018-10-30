Joselyn Dumas stuns in pink dress for breast cancer month

news

Across the globe, the month of October is used to create more awareness about breast cancer; causes, prevention and how to live a happy life after a mastectomy.

In honor of the breast cancer month, some fashionable female celebrities including A-lister actress, Joselyn Dumas wore stunning pink dresses aside the campaigning for women to get screened.

Joselyn Dumas is an award-winning, media personality and one of our favorite style icons. Patronizing apparels made by Ghanaian designer, ShebyBena, we are madly in love with Joselyn’s look.

Joselyn certainly knows how to wear blonde hairstyle and she served us fierce fashion statement in a one hand dress for the first look. The dress features one sleeve and lace that covers her cleavage.

She changed into another floor-length dress which has ruffles and tassels.

A little bit of cleavage won’t hurt anyone. Joselyn is indeed a style gem.