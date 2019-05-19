Ghanaian musician, King Promise was trolled at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for going home ‘trophyless’ after receiving many nominations.

King Promise’s hit single ‘selfish’ was played countless times on local television networks and most Ghanaian girls used it as their ringtones. Regardless he didn’t win any award and some Twitter users shamelessly mocked the talented singer for wearing any oversized Balenciaga shoes to the event.

Fashion is about wearing what makes you feel comfortable and confident.

History has repeated itself. The ‘King of big shoes’ has boldly worn another big shoe with a broad base to spark twitter conversation and he is already trending.

The ‘CCTV’ hitmaker wore an ‘oversized’ white and trousers to match with his trending shoes.

Would you wear this shoe to any red carpet event?