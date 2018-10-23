Pulse.com.gh logo
Meet the power couple behind Glitz Fashion Show

What is better than one fashion enthusiast? Two!

As we get awed by numerous stunning photos from the just ended 2018 Glitz Africa Fashion Week on our social media feeds, let us take a moment to celebrate the creative behind the crème de la crème of all fashion shows here in Ghana, Claudia Lumor and her husband who we bring to the lime light for the first time, Edem Lumor.

Over the years, the Glitz brand has tremendously changed the landscape of the Ghanaian fashion industry and has brought some level of seriousness and class to the fashion world. From the sterling Glitz Style Awards, to its pre-eminent Glitz Africa Fashion Week.

We all very well the creative behind this foremost establishment but what most of you do not know is the force and pillar behind the ever prominent Claudia Lumor. His name is Edem Lumor, you probably could call him ‘Style Beardy’ (something I came up with after sighting him at the show).

Married to Claudia with three beautiful kids, Edem stands today as our male celebrant for the month for solidly standing behind his wife and equally putting much effort as his lovely wife. He is a fashion enthusiast and observer just as his but most importantly, a perfect supportive husband figure.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the power duo running the helm affairs of Africa’s fashion industry the very best in all of their doings.

