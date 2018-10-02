Pulse.com.gh logo
Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress


FLOTUS Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress

Donald's wife lands in Ghana, Africa today in a lovely dress for her solo trip that will see her visit four African countries.

  Published: 2018-10-02
Donald's wife lands in Ghana, Africa today play

Donald's wife lands in Ghana, Africa today

US First Lady, Melania Trump, has arrived in Ghana as part of her extended solo international mission that will see her visit four African countries.

Donald wife lands in Ghana, Africa today play

Donald wife lands in Ghana, Africa today

 

Mrs. Trump was met on arrival by Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo who looked regal in African print apparel as her silky locks cascaded around her shoulders.

US First Lady, Melania Trump and First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo play

US First Lady, Melania Trump and First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

 

For her first trip to Ghana, the Slovenian-American former fashion model and wife of the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump wore a red and white striped dress with a pussy bow blouse style neck.

US First Lady, Melania Trump arrives in Ghana for the first time on a solo mission. play

US First Lady, Melania Trump arrives in Ghana for the first time on a solo mission.

She paired her knee-level dress with white heels and left her long and beautiful tresses to match her look. The tour will focus on promoting health care and education programmes run by US foreign aid organization USAID.

Melania, 48, will also visit Kenya, Malawi, and Egypt to foster diplomatic relations.

