Naa Ashorkor just took traditional attire to the next level with this sensational outfit

African fabric and prints are getting accepted all over the world as they seem to be making international and local fashion shows. Most people wear it to traditional events or weddings.

Today, ‘African print outfits’ is more than just a traditional fabric, it’s a fashion trend and many of your favourite celebrities are rocking it effortlessly.

Naa broke the internet when she posted enchanting pictures of her while hosting the 2021 edition of the Women Empowerment Awards. She wore a stunning native creation by Pistis.

Naa's stunning ensemble with lace applique is christened Melange by Pistis, a custom-made outfit for the 'Ingenious Woman'.

She paired the stunning dress with nude stilettos that perfectly matched her style.

Her trademark wrapped braids and her smoky makeup brought out her beauty. We can always count on Naa to bring the subtle, sexy, glamorous looks.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana