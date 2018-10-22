Pulse.com.gh logo
Plus size models stole the show at Glitz Africa Fashion Week

From revealing ball gowns and evening wear to midi dresses, the well-endowed models positively promoted the works of the designers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The 2018 edition of the Glitz Fashion Week saw lovers of fashion served better than they bargained for.  

The week was a success with designers showing off their clothing, as well as all activities also going according to plan. However, the whole event sprung to life on day two after the catwalk session involving some plus size models on the runway.

 

The moment sent audience into a frenzy, with the big models not disappointing at all, as they showed no signs of feeling ridiculed. Rather, they they made themselves and the designers proud as they modeled professionally in their outfits.

Maybe this should be a routine episode to encourage more plus size ladies to get into modeling.

