Red with envy! Serwaa Amihere brightens our feed in sparkling red

Media personality cum fashion icon, Serwaa Amihere has never fallen short of serving slay goals anytime she steps on the gram.
Serwaa Amihere proves her love for red as she rocks the colour with style and we’re impressed.
2021 is a year of taking on the fashion world for the broadcaster as she keeps serving style goals on our screen every day. You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen. The style influencer sure knows how to look good in particular colours and she proved that in red outfits.
It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that. Serwaa has the perfect skin and sense of style that makes her stand out in every event.
We spotted some amazing looks she pulled off with red outfits and she sure looks good in them.
Here are some of the looks that got our attention.
