Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Sarkodie and Tracy were the best-dressed couple at Becca’s wedding


Pulse Fashion Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess were the best-dressed couple at Becca’s wedding

Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie and his lovely wife, Tracy Sarkcess attended Becca's in grand style and we love their looks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sarkodie and Tracey Sarkcess pose for the camera at Becca's wedding play

Sarkodie and Tracey Sarkcess pose for the camera at Becca's wedding

There is no doubt Becca and Oluwatobi Sanni-Daniels’ wedding will be regarded as one of the biggest weddings of the year.

All the A-listers celebrities from musicians to actors and entrepreneurs attended the extravagant event.

 

One of Ghana’s adorable couple, Sarkodie, and Tracey, who tied the knots in July 2018 graced the occasion in style.

READ ALSO:9 emotional moments at Becca's traditional wedding that made us teary

Marriage is a beautiful thing. Tracey is still glowing after her lavish wedding to the BET award-winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie.

 

Tracey wore a floor-length gown with a high slit showing off her flawless skin and high heels. The lace dress also features a V-shaped neck and long sleeve that covered her huge wedding ring.

Sarkodie and Tracey Sarkcess pose for the camera at Becca's wedding play

Sarkodie and Tracey Sarkcess pose for the camera at Becca's wedding

 

She also always noted for wearing mild makeup and a simple hairstyle to compliment her look. Sarkodie was all suited up with matching shoes as he stood behind his gorgeous wife.

READ ALSO:Tracy Sarkcess shares the story behind their hanging wedding cake

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 MTV VMA Awards: These celebs might as well have gone naked at the 2018 MTV VMA Awards (Photos) 2018 MTV VMA Awards These celebs might as well have gone naked at the 2018 MTV VMA Awards (Photos)
Ghanaian Designer: Adubea Jensen releases "Life is Beautiful" handbag collection Ghanaian Designer Adubea Jensen releases "Life is Beautiful" handbag collection
Eye care: "You look tired" - 4 easy ways to get rid of puffy eyes Eye care "You look tired" - 4 easy ways to get rid of puffy eyes
Maternity shoots: This mother and daughter duo are serving up African queen and princess vibes in this maternity shoot (Photos) Maternity shoots This mother and daughter duo are serving up African queen and princess vibes in this maternity shoot (Photos)
Pulse Fashion: Check out all the dresses Becca wore at her traditional wedding Pulse Fashion Check out all the dresses Becca wore at her traditional wedding
Pulse Fashion: Becca’s celebrity-bridesmaids are looking ravishing in their blue dresses Pulse Fashion Becca’s celebrity-bridesmaids are looking ravishing in their blue dresses

Recommended Videos

Pulse Lifestyle: 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion Pulse Lifestyle 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion
Ghana Meets Naija: Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style Ghana Meets Naija Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style
Fashion: 4 Fashion items every lady should have in her closet Fashion 4 Fashion items every lady should have in her closet



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Check out all the dresses Becca wore at her traditional...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Becca’s celebrity-bridesmaids are looking ravishing in...bullet
3 Second Lady Samira Bawumia celebrates 38th birthday with stunning...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess were the best-dressed...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion Tracy Sarkcess vs Gifty Mawunya: Whose kente style...bullet
6 Ghanaian Designer Adubea Jensen releases "Life is Beautiful"...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion Celebrity stylist Empress stuns in Sima Brew's...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dressbullet
9 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion 5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion Vlisco & Kofi Gyedu team up to produce exclusive luxury capsule collection
Pulse Fashion 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion
Pulse Fashion Our best looks from the Miss Malaika African print photoshoot
#TheHighestWedding Sarkodie’s mother-in-law was our best dressed guest at the wedding
Pulse Fashion Fella Makafui launches new clothing line - FM Clothing
Pulse Weddings Here are 8 male celebrities who wore white suits at their weddings
Nausea 5 natural ways to get rid of nausea
2018 MTV VMA Awards These celebs might as well have gone naked at the 2018 MTV VMA Awards (Photos)

Top Videos

1 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
2 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print...bullet
4 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
6 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet

Fashion

Shopping tips 5 tips to help you buy shoes that fit
Kanye Wests sets Twitter on Fire
Kanye West Rapper's outfit to 2 Chainz’ wedding has set Twitter on fire
Travel Tips 5 amazing facts about travelling you should know
Vlisco &amp; Kofi Gyedu to produce luxury capsule collection
Pulse Fashion Vlisco & Kofi Gyedu team up to produce exclusive luxury capsule collection