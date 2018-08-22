Sarkodie and Tracy were the best-dressed couple at Becca’s wedding

Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie and his lovely wife, Tracy Sarkcess attended Becca's in grand style and we love their looks.
All the A-listers celebrities from musicians to actors and entrepreneurs attended the extravagant event.
One of Ghana’s adorable couple, Sarkodie, and Tracey, who tied the knots in July 2018 graced the occasion in style.
Marriage is a beautiful thing. Tracey is still glowing after her lavish wedding to the BET award-winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie.
Tracey wore a floor-length gown with a high slit showing off her flawless skin and high heels. The lace dress also features a V-shaped neck and long sleeve that covered her huge wedding ring.
She also always noted for wearing mild makeup and a simple hairstyle to compliment her look. Sarkodie was all suited up with matching shoes as he stood behind his gorgeous wife.
