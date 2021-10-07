One watch at Jackie’s Instagram page and one will easily fall in love with her.
Style guide: 5 stunning outfits from Jackie Appiah's appearances on the 'gram
Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is our style influencer for the week. The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.
Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.
Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Jackie Appiah always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.
She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming
We spotted amazing designs on her on the gram. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.
Check below for inspirations:
