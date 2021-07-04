Sunday slay: Berla Mundi dresses down virtuously in these photos

Over the years, she has proven how much of a style icon she is, either on the red carpet or the streets. Her distinct fashion sense screams ‘Star’ the moment you spot her. Whenever

Berla steps out, she serves the right style goals to die for. As a TV show host, Berla Mundi does not play around with her looks especially on the big screen.

Berla always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits and her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

With an unmatched fashion sense and a love for DIY fashion, Berla has amassed a following of more than two million.

Pulse Ghana

For a Sunday look, she decided to stun us with a simple burnt orange ensemble with a touch of African print fabric. Her nude makeup did magic for the morning plus, her 180 inches frontal hairstyle was just on point.

The fashion icon's gown gives her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.