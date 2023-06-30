Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Here are our best celebrity photos of the week.
Recommended articles
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Anita Akuffo
The pink and black combo fit looks beautiful on Anita.
Camido
Camido showed up at the BET Awards night looking like a lion. His outfit was so gorgeous.
Serwaa Amihere
Our ultimate corporate fashion girl is here serving us another inspiration.
Tracey Boakye
Tracey is on a fashion spree this season and we are here for it.
Empress Gifty
Empress Gifty's blue gown is everything fashion-forward.
Benedicta Gafah
A casual fit for the season is all we need. Benedicta Gafah's style is beautiful.
Akuapem Poloo and her son
This mother and child photo is the cutest we have seen this week.
Joyce Blessing
Joyce Blessing's new look is so pretty. From the blonde hair to the yellow fit and anything in between.
Toosweet Annan
Toosweet is looking too sweet in this fit.
MzGee
MzGee's hosting skills is unrivaled, so is her fashion.
Fella Makafui
A combination of green is what we need for this slay game. Absolutely gorgeous.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh