The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Here are our best celebrity photos of the week.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Anita Akuffo

The pink and black combo fit looks beautiful on Anita.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Camido

Camido showed up at the BET Awards night looking like a lion. His outfit was so gorgeous.

Camido
Camido Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Our ultimate corporate fashion girl is here serving us another inspiration.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Tracey Boakye

Tracey is on a fashion spree this season and we are here for it.

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty's blue gown is everything fashion-forward.

Empress Gifty
Empress Gifty Pulse Ghana
Benedicta Gafah

A casual fit for the season is all we need. Benedicta Gafah's style is beautiful.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Akuapem Poloo and her son

This mother and child photo is the cutest we have seen this week.

Akuapem Poloo and her son
Akuapem Poloo and her son Pulse Ghana

Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing's new look is so pretty. From the blonde hair to the yellow fit and anything in between.

Joyce Blessing
Joyce Blessing Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet is looking too sweet in this fit.

Toosweet Annan
Toosweet Annan Pulse Ghana

MzGee

MzGee's hosting skills is unrivaled, so is her fashion.

MzGee
MzGee Pulse Ghana
Fella Makafui

A combination of green is what we need for this slay game. Absolutely gorgeous.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
