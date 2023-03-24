Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week and certainly another slay.
Recommended articles
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Jackie Appiah
Jackie is giving the 'Rich Aunty' vibe with class.
Anita Akuffo
The broadcaster is an African angel in this fit.
Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame is a white angel in this outfit.
Eno Barony
This portrait is too hot to miss the list.
Toosweet Annan
We miss this smile and dapperness from Toosweet.
Emefa Adeti
This chocolate and gold outfit on the beauty queen is giving.
Shatta Wale
The 1Don got his slay game on point.
Samini
Samini is looking as ageless as ever.
Joselyn Dumas
A green fit for the next vacation is the goal.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh