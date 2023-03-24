ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week and certainly another slay.

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Recommended articles

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie Appiah

Jackie is giving the 'Rich Aunty' vibe with class.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

The broadcaster is an African angel in this fit.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame is a white angel in this outfit.

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Eno Barony

ADVERTISEMENT

This portrait is too hot to miss the list.

Eno Barony
Eno Barony Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

We miss this smile and dapperness from Toosweet.

Toosweet Annan
Toosweet Annan Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Emefa Adeti

This chocolate and gold outfit on the beauty queen is giving.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale

The 1Don got his slay game on point.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shata Wale
Shata Wale Pulse Ghana

Samini

Samini is looking as ageless as ever.

Samini
Samini Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

ADVERTISEMENT

A green fit for the next vacation is the goal.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joselyn Dumas

Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Joselyn Dumas

Celebrity photos of the week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Sandra Ankobiah

7 photos that prove Sandra Ankobiah is the ultimate fashion girl for dates

Jackie Appiah

5 times Jackie Appiah looked luxurious in the rich aunty aesthetic