The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie is giving the 'Rich Aunty' vibe with class.

Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

The broadcaster is an African angel in this fit.

Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame is a white angel in this outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Eno Barony

This portrait is too hot to miss the list.

Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

We miss this smile and dapperness from Toosweet.

Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

This chocolate and gold outfit on the beauty queen is giving.

Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale

The 1Don got his slay game on point.

Pulse Ghana

Samini

Samini is looking as ageless as ever.

Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

A green fit for the next vacation is the goal.