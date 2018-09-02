Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Was Lharley’s Glitz award created for her to win?


Opinion Was Lharley Lhartey’s Glitz award created for her to win from the start?

We wish Lharley all the best and we expect her to give us diversity and live up to the task ahead until the next nominations come out.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lharley wins Glitz Rising Style Influencer award play

Lharley wins Glitz Rising Style Influencer award

Lharley Lhartey is a young Ghanaian woman who has a passion for fashion and hopes to make Ghana proud with her beauty and high fashion sense.

She has created a niche for herself. Some people call her the lady with short and stunning sunglasses. And a colorful side bag. Give her these fashion accessories and with the directions of a good photographer, she will give you an iconic pose and a lovely photo.

 

Give accolades to those who deserve it. Lharley has really done well for herself over the past few years and she really knows to hunt for or let’s stay hang around great influencers like High Royal Blackness, KKD, Claudia Lumor, Brommon among others.

READ ALSO: Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018

 

Glitz Style Awards is one of Ghana’s prestigious fashion events that we proudly call our own due to its organization, credibility, and power to sell Ghana to the rest of the world.

Celebrities and fashion lovers always look up this event because earning a nomination even shows that you have finally arrived on the Ghanaian fashion scene.

The organizers introduced a new category this year: ‘Rising Style Influencer’. A lot of attention automatically dawned on this category because so many young fashionistas have popped up on the scene and people eager to know who will scoop this award.

play

 

Lharley, Kinorah Awini, Papa Oppong and Debbie Beeko were nominated for this category.  When we saw the nomination list, it was very obvious the organisers created a mismatch with the nominees in order for her to win.

See who made it this far... ME #emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==## It's not a full page spread buh it's very big for me. You might not get that way I feel .. buh who cares?? It's my Success#emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##. I am very grateful to @glitzafrica @glitzafricafashionweek for this push. I won't stop saying thank you. You guys are so awesome. @daniks_peters thank you so much for been there....YOU are part of the many reasons I'm in this magazine right now. I just had to call on you and you delivered. Thank you love #emo#77iP##...... To the brother who's always been by my side... Held my hand and always been there for me,...Akwasi Dapper as I call him @1dapperjayden_ . I love you #emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##

A post shared by LHARLEY (@_lharley_) on

READ ALSO:Pulse Ghana's predictions for the Glitz Style Awards

Here are some pointers:

  • Hosting of Glitz Africa events

Out of the four nominees, Lharley has had the honor of hosting events for Glitz Africa where Ghanaian celebrities and other dignitaries were present giving her a little privilege over the others. According to reports, 2 of such event this year so far and she handled the mic with intelligence and style.

  • The face of Girl Talk

This is how I end my 2017. A very big thank you going out to my Father, Mr. Kiki Banson for Been my guide and light throughout this year. A lot accomplished with you, I am forever grateful Papito. Cheers to many more years of greater achievements #emo#8J+Pvg==##.May God richly bless you. @nerzer I call him Mr. Noye you have contributed greatly to how far I have come. Thank you so much for all your time and advice. I#emo#4oCZ##ll make you proud. To the whole @girltalkworld team you all have been amazing. As a team we have done amazing things and. Achieved great results. May 2018 be much better and bigger. I pray God grants each and everyone of you long life and your heart desires. Until then, cheers to a successful 2017. See y#emo#4oCZ##all in 2018. Love Lharley #emo#77iP##

A post shared by LHARLEY (@_lharley_) on

 

Find spare time and check the people who have liked her photos on Instagram. You will lose count of the number of Ghanaian celebrities there.

At least once every month, she gets the opportunity to meet A -lister celebrity who is celebrating their birthday. She creates the rapport and boom, she gets invite to star-studded events.

  • Papa Oppong was nominated in the wrong category

Papa Oppong is a talented fashion designer and illustrator and should have been in the category for emerging designers.

 

He bombards Instagram with beautiful graphics of the likes of Kelly Rowland and Rihanna, of which Kelly Rowland retweeted and Rihanna faved on Instagram.

 

One of Ghana’s prestigious fabric brand, Vlisco has featured one of his sketches on their Facebook page. He has also released impressive collections.

READ ALSO:10 of the worst dresses we have seen on red carpets in Ghana

  • Kinorah Awini is a self-made style influencer

Kinorah Awini is a food blogger and a self-made style influencer.

 

She owns telandeworld, a food network where local dishes are prepared with a touch of a contemporary twist. We think she is a self-made because she dresses fabulously at her own expenses.

 

Kinorah doesn’t wait for events before she contacts a designer to make her stand out in awesome dresses. She doesn’t take studio photos, just a beautiful image with her porch phone.

Just another magic Monday

A post shared by FOOD GODDESS (@kinorah_awini) on

 

The food goddess has tried and tested all the fashion styles available from chic street style to corporate, red carpet to slay queen and she looks good in all.

  • Debbie Beeko is an editorial makeup

 

She is an outstanding makeup artist with a great love for fashion. As they always say, appearance speaks a lot about people.

 

If you want you celebrity clients to take you seriously, you must always look good.

 

For now, visit her blog for more makeup tutorials.

READ ALSO: Nikki Samonas talks fashion with Pulse Ghana

Although the Papa Oppong, Kinorah Awini and Debbie Beeko are great players in the fashion industry, where they were nominated clearly took them out of the reckoning to win. Papa Oppong dreams of breaking barriers to be like Virgil Abloh probably.

Kinorah is busily tasting different recipes across the world to satisfy her customers and Debbie is on the quest to teach young ladies how to apply makeup effortlessly. Fashion just happens to meet these women along the way.

We wish Lharley all the best and we expect her to give us diversity and live up to the task ahead until the next nominations come out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Red Carpet Moments: Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018 Red Carpet Moments Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018
Aphia Sakyi: Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot Aphia Sakyi Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot
Pulse Fashion: Ghanaian plus size model gets featured in Vogue Magazine for his 2018 Chale Wote look Pulse Fashion Ghanaian plus size model gets featured in Vogue Magazine for his 2018 Chale Wote look
Exclusive Interview: Nikki Samonas talks fashion with Pulse Ghana Exclusive Interview Nikki Samonas talks fashion with Pulse Ghana
Pulse Foods: 5 foods you could be used on the face for a beautiful skin Pulse Foods 5 foods you could be used on the face for a beautiful skin
Sneakers: 9 photos that will inspire you to ditch your heels for stylish sneakers Sneakers 9 photos that will inspire you to ditch your heels for stylish sneakers

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Fashion: 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week Celebrity Fashion 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week
Pulse Fashion: 4 fashionable social media influencers we love Pulse Fashion 4 fashionable social media influencers we love
Pulse Lifestyle: 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion Pulse Lifestyle 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian plus size model gets featured in Vogue Magazine...bullet
2 Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping...bullet
3 Aphia Sakyi Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video...bullet
4 Red Carpet Moments Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018bullet
5 Pulse Fashion Here is the full list of nominees for Glitz Style...bullet
6 Probable Winners Pulse Ghana's predictions for the Glitz Style...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion 10 of the worst dresses we have seen on red...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion 5 times Kuami Eugene muted critics with his...bullet
9 Sneakers 9 photos that will inspire you to ditch your...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does...bullet

Related Articles

Red Carpet Moments Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018
Aphia Sakyi Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot
Sneakers 9 photos that will inspire you to ditch your heels for stylish sneakers
Probable Winners Pulse Ghana's predictions for the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?
Denim 6 denim jacket styles that will breathe life into your closet
Pulse Fashion “I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise

Top Videos

1 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shootbullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
4 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
6 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet

Fashion

Ibrah One's beautiful wife, Dija Labelle.
Pulse Fashion 5 beautiful photos of Ibrah One's wife
Why Africa is not ready to handle its own Vogue
The Final Frontier Why Africa is not ready to handle its own Vogue
Pulse Fashion “I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise
Denim 6 denim jacket styles that will breathe life into your closet