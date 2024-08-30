10 African countries that are safer than the USA- See Ghana's rank

1. Mauritius:

Mauritius is known for its low crime rates and stable political environment. It has a strong legal system and a high standard of living, making it one of the safest countries in Africa.

2. Botswana:

Botswana boasts a stable political climate and low crime rates, particularly in comparison to many other countries. It has a well-functioning police force and a reputation for being a peaceful and welcoming destination.

3. Namibia:

Namibia is noted for its peaceful environment and low crime rates, especially in rural areas and tourist destinations. The country is politically stable, and violent crime is relatively rare.

4. Seychelles:

This island nation is considered very safe, with low crime rates and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. The country's small size and strong police presence contribute to its overall safety.

5. Rwanda:

Rwanda has made significant strides in ensuring safety and security within its borders. The country is known for its low crime rates, clean streets, and effective law enforcement.

6. Ghana:

Ghana is often praised for its friendly people and stable political climate. Crime rates are relatively low, and the country has a reputation for being one of the safest in West Africa.

7. Zambia:

Zambia is generally peaceful, with low levels of crime, particularly outside of its capital, Lusaka. The country is politically stable and welcoming to visitors, making it a safe destination for travellers.

8. Senegal:

Senegal is known for its stability and relatively low crime rates. The country has a vibrant culture and is considered safe for both locals and tourists. The capital, Dakar, has seen some petty crime, but violent crime is rare.

9. Tanzania:

Tanzania, especially the island of Zanzibar and the northern regions around Mount Kilimanjaro, is considered relatively safe. The country has low crime rates in most areas and is a popular destination for tourists due to its welcoming atmosphere.

10. Morocco:

Morocco is generally safe for both residents and visitors, with a stable political environment and relatively low crime rates. Major cities like Marrakech and Casablanca have areas where tourists should be cautious, but overall, Morocco is considered safer than many other countries.

While no country is without its challenges, these African nations are often regarded as safe, offering low crime rates and stable environments compared to many other parts of the world, including some regions of the United States.