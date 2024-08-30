ADVERTISEMENT
10 African countries that are safer than the USA- See Ghana's rank

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Safety can vary depending on specific areas within each country, but based on crime rates, political stability, and general safety measures, there are several African countries that are often considered safer than the United States.

10 African countries that are safer than the USA
Here’s a list of ten African countries that are generally perceived as having lower crime rates and a more stable environment:

Mauritius is known for its low crime rates and stable political environment. It has a strong legal system and a high standard of living, making it one of the safest countries in Africa.

Mauritius
Botswana boasts a stable political climate and low crime rates, particularly in comparison to many other countries. It has a well-functioning police force and a reputation for being a peaceful and welcoming destination.

Namibia is noted for its peaceful environment and low crime rates, especially in rural areas and tourist destinations. The country is politically stable, and violent crime is relatively rare.

Namibia
This island nation is considered very safe, with low crime rates and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. The country's small size and strong police presence contribute to its overall safety.

Rwanda has made significant strides in ensuring safety and security within its borders. The country is known for its low crime rates, clean streets, and effective law enforcement.

Ghana is often praised for its friendly people and stable political climate. Crime rates are relatively low, and the country has a reputation for being one of the safest in West Africa.

Ghana flag
Zambia is generally peaceful, with low levels of crime, particularly outside of its capital, Lusaka. The country is politically stable and welcoming to visitors, making it a safe destination for travellers.

Senegal is known for its stability and relatively low crime rates. The country has a vibrant culture and is considered safe for both locals and tourists. The capital, Dakar, has seen some petty crime, but violent crime is rare.

Tanzania, especially the island of Zanzibar and the northern regions around Mount Kilimanjaro, is considered relatively safe. The country has low crime rates in most areas and is a popular destination for tourists due to its welcoming atmosphere.

Tanzania is popular for its safaris
Morocco is generally safe for both residents and visitors, with a stable political environment and relatively low crime rates. Major cities like Marrakech and Casablanca have areas where tourists should be cautious, but overall, Morocco is considered safer than many other countries.

While no country is without its challenges, these African nations are often regarded as safe, offering low crime rates and stable environments compared to many other parts of the world, including some regions of the United States.

It's important to remember that safety can vary within different areas of each country, so always exercise caution and stay informed when travelling.

