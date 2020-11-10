Popular tourist destination, Cape Coast has signed a memorandum of understanding with the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) and two local companies for the creation of an Ultra-Modern Smart City christened, the Wakanda City of Return.

While leveraging on the heritage and cultural tourist asset in Ghana, the place is expected to be a pilgrimage for the people of African descent to know about their history, culture, the civilization of Africa, and its role in the creation of the new world economy.

Cape Coast and ADDI said it will on Thursday, November 12, 2020, host a global virtual press conference to announce the creation of this defining project.

The two local companies involved in the joint venture with the African Diaspora Development Investment are Pelicape Limited and Adepa Africa Investments.

The organizers say the timing of the project is apt since the country is still benefitting from the “Year of Return” and the “Beyond the Return” initiative organized by the government.

About the 'Wakanda City of Return'.

The project is a private sector-led initiative to develop the coastline and new areas in Cape Coast by creating a heritage experience with the provision of 5-Star hotels, retreat/ health resort, conference centres, and an ultra-modern continental corporate headquarters for ADDI.

The project is expected to create about three thousand (3,000) jobs in Cape Coast.