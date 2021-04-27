DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Fante Fante

This recipe is popular in the Central part of Ghana and it is love because of its simplicity.
Fante Fante a fresh fish sauce consumed in Ghana and other West African countries.
Ingredients
Fresh medium-sized tomatoes
Onions
Garlic
Ginger
Pepper (kpakposhito)
Garlic cloves
Salt
Red snapper or Salted fish (koobi) (optional)
Fish powder
Salmon or any other fish of preference
Shrimp powder
Nutmeg optional
Palm oil
Method
Thoroughly was onion, garlic and ginger. Transfer them into a blender and blend them together.
Add salt and Maggi cube to the blended mixture and use it to season the fish. Steam the salmon for about 8 minutes.
Pour palm oil into a saucepan and place it over medium heat. Chop some onions and add to the oil.
Put salted fish into a bowl of water to remove some of the salt from it. Chop salted fish into sizeable pieces and add to oil.
Blend tomatoes and pepper and add the mixture to the oil. Stir continuously. Add shrimp powder and nutmeg.
Allow the stew to cook for about 5 – 8 minutes. Add the seasoned fish and cook for 5 minutes.
Serve with banku, kenkey, ampesi or rice.
