DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Fante Fante

Berlinda Entsie

Fante Fante a fresh fish sauce consumed in Ghana and other West African countries.

This recipe is popular in the Central part of Ghana and it is love because of its simplicity.

Ingredients

Fresh medium-sized tomatoes

Onions

Garlic

Ginger

Pepper (kpakposhito)

Garlic cloves

Salt

Red snapper or Salted fish (koobi) (optional)

Fish powder

Salmon or any other fish of preference

Shrimp powder

Nutmeg optional

Palm oil

Method

Thoroughly was onion, garlic and ginger. Transfer them into a blender and blend them together.

Add salt and Maggi cube to the blended mixture and use it to season the fish. Steam the salmon for about 8 minutes.

Pour palm oil into a saucepan and place it over medium heat. Chop some onions and add to the oil.

Put salted fish into a bowl of water to remove some of the salt from it. Chop salted fish into sizeable pieces and add to oil.

Blend tomatoes and pepper and add the mixture to the oil. Stir continuously. Add shrimp powder and nutmeg.

Allow the stew to cook for about 5 – 8 minutes. Add the seasoned fish and cook for 5 minutes.

Serve with banku, kenkey, ampesi or rice.

