Music producer loses 10 years' savings as GHC4.7m Ferrari burns on first drive

A Japanese music producer's decade-long dream turned to ashes when his brand new Ferrari 458 Spider caught fire just one hour after its first drive.

The heartbreaking incident, which occurred on Tokyo's Shuto Motorway on April 16, has become a viral sensation across Japanese social media.

Honkon, a 33-year-old producer for Japanese idol group Chocorabi, shared his devastating experience on X (formerly Twitter) after his 43 million yen ($306,000) investment literally went up in flames.

The Ferrari had been delivered that same day, and during what should have been an exhilarating test drive, the driver noticed white smoke emerging from the vehicle.

Initially mistaking it for smoke from a neighbouring car, Honkon soon realised the terrifying truth as the other vehicle drove away.

He immediately pulled over, evacuated the sports car, and called emergency services.

For twenty agonising minutes, he could only watch as his prized possession was consumed by fire.

Honkon wrote alongside a photo of the burning Ferrari on X.

I think I'm the only person in Japan to have experienced such trouble

I spent 43 million yen ($306,000), and all I got was this photo.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police confirmed no collision occurred prior to the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire originated in the engine compartment, though the exact cause remains undetermined.

While devastated by the loss, Honkon expressed gratitude for escaping unharmed, telling followers he feared the vehicle might explode during the ordeal.

The incident has sparked widespread sympathy across Japanese social media platforms, with many users expressing shock that such a catastrophic failure could occur in a brand new luxury vehicle.